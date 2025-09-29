[August 07, 2025] New Indie World Showcase Ushers in Indie Games Galore for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Tweet

Today, Nintendo showcased games with action, adventure, mystery, farm animals on bikes and more during its latest Indie World presentation. These upcoming titles from independent publishing and development partners will launch for the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch 2 systems - with several also launching for both platforms - throughout 2025 and beyond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250807831138/en/ Today, Nintendo showcased games with action, adventure, mystery, farm animals on bikes and more during its latest Indie World presentation. Among the many highlights, the presentation featured a wide range of distinct game experiences, including a free content update for more feline mischief-making in Little Kitty, Big City available this year; Mina the Hollower, a brand-new game from the developers of Shovel Knight, launching on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Oct. 31 with a free demo available to play today; the chill, quirky puzzle game Is This Seat Taken?, launching later today; Herdling, where players can traverse stunning mountains and experience a grand alpine expedition that launches on Nintendo Switch Aug. 21; UFO 50, where players can select from 50 different games across various genres, available later today; and the dark fairy tale adventure Well Dweller launching on Nintendo Switch in 2026. To view the whole Indie World presentation in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/indie-world/. See below for more detailed information regarding the featured games: Little Kitty, Big City , The Picture Purrfect Update from Double Dagger Studio: Kitty now has whole new parts of the neighborhood to explore in this free content update to the main game! Meet new characters, try on new hats, learn to do your best dog impression, paw through new photo mode features and more. Plus, you can customize your own kitty with new options to adjust fur color, patterns, eyes and more. Cause more ruckus in style in this bite-sized open-world playground filled with surprises. This free update for Little Kitty, Big City launches on Nintendo Switch this year.

Kitty now has whole new parts of the neighborhood to explore in this free content update to the main game! Meet new characters, try on new hats, learn to do your best dog impression, paw through new photo mode features and more. Plus, you can customize your own kitty with new options to adjust fur color, patterns, eyes and more. Cause more ruckus in style in this bite-sized open-world playground filled with surprises. This free update for launches on Nintendo Switch this year. Mina The Hollower from Yacht Club Games: Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure as Mina, a renowned Hollower, on a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets. Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in this brand-new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight . Start your journey with a free demo of the game, available on Nintendo eShop today, then resume your adventure where you left off when Mina the Hollower launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Oct. 31.

Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure as Mina, a renowned Hollower, on a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets. Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in this brand-new game from the developers who brought you . Start your journey with a free demo of the game, available on Nintendo eShop today, then resume your adventure where you left off when launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Oct. 31. Is This Seat Taken? from Poti Poti Studio and Wholesome Games Presents: Window seat or aisle? Booth or table? Lone wolf or life of the party? Is This Seat Taken? is a cozy, no-pressure puzzle game where you're in charge of who sits where. Whether it's the cinema, a crowded bus, a wedding reception or a cramped taxicab, every setting introduces new characters with specific tastes to account for. Play seating matchmaker to please picky characters who have a variety of traits - it's all about reading the room to puzzle out the perfect spot for everyone. Is This Seat Taken? launches as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch ... today!

Window seat or aisle? Booth or table? Lone wolf or life of the party? is a cozy, no-pressure puzzle game where you're in charge of who sits where. Whether it's the cinema, a crowded bus, a wedding reception or a cramped taxicab, every setting introduces new characters with specific tastes to account for. Play seating matchmaker to please picky characters who have a variety of traits - it's all about reading the room to puzzle out the perfect spot for everyone. launches as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch ... today! Herdling from Panic and Okomotive : Head out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts known as Calicorns, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit in the brand-new adventure, Herdling. From Okomotive, the creators of the atmospheric and acclaimed FAR games, and Panic, publishers of Firewatch , comes an emotional journey of survival, companionship and trust. Embark on this adventure when Herdling launches for Nintendo Switch Aug. 21. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop.

: Head out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts known as Calicorns, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit in the brand-new adventure, From Okomotive, the creators of the atmospheric and acclaimed games, and Panic, publishers of , comes an emotional journey of survival, companionship and trust. Embark on this adventure when launches for Nintendo Switch Aug. 21. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop. Well Dweller from Kyle Thompson and Top Hat Studios : Deep within the forest, at the bottom of a well, lives the only creature brave enough to oppose the queen. Play as Glimmer, a tiny bird armed with a matchstick who must burn the wicked queen to save his family. Journey into a whimsical but morbid fairy tale landscape of charming characters and dangerous foes. Collect trinkets to upgrade your abilities and battle terrifying beasts with the aid of your matchstick as you forge a path to reunite your siblings. Solve puzzles, discover secrets and unravel the mysteries that lie in this rotted kingdom. An unlikely little hero spreads his wings when Well Dweller launches on Nintendo Switch in 2026.

: Deep within the forest, at the bottom of a well, lives the only creature brave enough to oppose the queen. Play as Glimmer, a tiny bird armed with a matchstick who must burn the wicked queen to save his family. Journey into a whimsical but morbid fairy tale landscape of charming characters and dangerous foes. Collect trinkets to upgrade your abilities and battle terrifying beasts with the aid of your matchstick as you forge a path to reunite your siblings. Solve puzzles, discover secrets and unravel the mysteries that lie in this rotted kingdom. An unlikely little hero spreads his wings when launches on Nintendo Switch in 2026. Ultimate Sheep Raccoon from Clever Endeavour Games : Build the most chaotic bike-racing courses with friends as a cast of silly barnyard animals in Ultimate Sheep Raccoon - the spiritual successor to the wild party platformer Ultimate Chicken Horse . In this party game, you can add obstacles, ramps and dangerous traps, then crash your way to the finish line while collecting power-ups, dodging hazards and pulling off sick tricks. Choose from returning critters like Chicken, Horse, Sheep and Raccoon, or meet a new crew of barnyard buddies, and engage in races for up to eight players locally 1 and online 2 . You can even build your own levels, share them online and put together custom playlists. Ultimate Sheep Raccoon launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this winter.

: Build the most chaotic bike-racing courses with friends as a cast of silly barnyard animals in - the spiritual successor to the wild party platformer . In this party game, you can add obstacles, ramps and dangerous traps, then crash your way to the finish line while collecting power-ups, dodging hazards and pulling off sick tricks. Choose from returning critters like Chicken, Horse, Sheep and Raccoon, or meet a new crew of barnyard buddies, and engage in races for up to eight players locally and online . You can even build your own levels, share them online and put together custom playlists. launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this winter. BALL x PIT from Kenny Sun & Friends and Devolver Digital : Get ready to batter hordes of enemies with ricocheting balls and gather riches in BALL x PIT - a brick-breaking, ball-fusing, base-building survival roguelite. Expand your homestead, generate resources and recruit unique heroes to aid you in your perilous quest for riches. With over 60 randomized balls to equip and combine during your journey, you can discover powerful combinations to aid you in your quest to rebuild the fallen Ballbylon. BALL x PIT rolls onto Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15 and Nintendo Switch 2 later this fall.

: Get ready to batter hordes of enemies with ricocheting balls and gather riches in - a brick-breaking, ball-fusing, base-building survival roguelite. Expand your homestead, generate resources and recruit unique heroes to aid you in your perilous quest for riches. With over 60 randomized balls to equip and combine during your journey, you can discover powerful combinations to aid you in your quest to rebuild the fallen Ballbylon. rolls onto Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15 and Nintendo Switch 2 later this fall. Content Warning from Landfall : It's time to get famous or die trying! In Content Warning , a co-op horror game for two to four players 2 , you'll explore the monster-filled depths of the Old World, with the goal of trying to film enough scary stuff to become famous. Every run takes place across three days and the more frightening footage you capture, the more you'll go viral. Manage to escape with your content (and friends) intact and get ready to rake in the ad revenue! Content Warning creeps onto Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in 2026.

: It's time to get famous or die trying! In , a co-op horror game for two to four players , you'll explore the monster-filled depths of the Old World, with the goal of trying to film enough scary stuff to become famous. Every run takes place across three days and the more frightening footage you capture, the more you'll go viral. Manage to escape with your content (and friends) intact and get ready to rake in the ad revenue! creeps onto Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in 2026. Glaciered from Studio Snowblind and PLAYISM : Earth, 65 million years in the future. The Everwinter has transformed the planet's surface into a gigantic sheet of ice and a new species prospers in this age of glacier-covered seas. They are the Tuai, descended from birds and successors of the dinosaurs. Play as a Tuai in this futuristic aquatic action game where you'll explore a mysterious underwater world and fight ferocious marine creatures with real-time, dynamic combat. Unleash the power of the Tuai's avian and dinosaur bloodlines to protect this strange, new Ice Age. Soar the seas at the end of time when Glaciered launches as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch 2 this winter.

: Earth, 65 million years in the future. The Everwinter has transformed the planet's surface into a gigantic sheet of ice and a new species prospers in this age of glacier-covered seas. They are the Tuai, descended from birds and successors of the dinosaurs. Play as a Tuai in this futuristic aquatic action game where you'll explore a mysterious underwater world and fight ferocious marine creatures with real-time, dynamic combat. Unleash the power of the Tuai's avian and dinosaur bloodlines to protect this strange, new Ice Age. Soar the seas at the end of time when launches as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch 2 this winter. Neverway from Coldblood Inc. and Outersloth: After Fiona quits her job, she starts over on a farm … and becomes the immortal herald of a dead deity. Keep your life from falling apart in Neverway, a nightmarish life sim RPG, co-directed by the pixel artist from Celeste, with music by Disasterpeace. Fight in fast-paced combat as you explore this post-apocalyptic world filled with dangerous creatures and charming characters to befriend, romance or deceive. Farm, fish and cook as you rebuild your life. Just remember to pay off your debt at all costs when Neverway launches on Nintendo Switch in 2026.



UFO 50 from Mossmouth , an out-of-this-world collection of 50 single player and multiplayer games that span a variety of genres - from platformers and shoot 'em ups to puzzle games, roguelites and more - launching on Nintendo Switch as a timed platform exclusive … today!

, an out-of-this-world collection of 50 single player and multiplayer games that span a variety of genres - from platformers and shoot 'em ups to puzzle games, roguelites and more - launching on Nintendo Switch as a timed platform exclusive … today! Tiny Bookshop from neoludic games and Skystone Games , a cozy management game where you'll set up a second-hand book shop in scenic locations while getting to know the locals, launching on Nintendo Switch … today!

, a cozy management game where you'll set up a second-hand book shop in scenic locations while getting to know the locals, launching on Nintendo Switch … today! Strange Antiquities from Bad Viking and Iceberg Interactive , where strange goings-on and dark mysteries abound as you become the caretaker of a store dealing in occult antiquities in this sequel to Strange Horticulture , launching on Nintendo Switch Sept 17. Pre-orders will be available later today on Nintendo eShop.

, where strange goings-on and dark mysteries abound as you become the caretaker of a store dealing in occult antiquities in this sequel to , launching on Nintendo Switch Sept 17. Pre-orders will be available later today on Nintendo eShop. OPUS: Prism Peak from SIGONO and SHUEISHA GAMES , a narrative photo adventure game where players meet an enigmatic girl in a mysterious dreamlike world and must uncover hidden truths through the viewfinder of their camera; launching as a timed platform exclusive on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this fall.

, a narrative photo adventure game where players meet an enigmatic girl in a mysterious dreamlike world and must uncover hidden truths through the viewfinder of their camera; launching as a timed platform exclusive on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this fall. Go-Go-Town! from Prideful Sloth and CULT Games , where you're the mayor, tasked with building, fixing and transforming a rundown tourist town into a bustling and functional city, launching on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive spring 2026.

, where you're the mayor, tasked with building, fixing and transforming a rundown tourist town into a bustling and functional city, launching on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive spring 2026. Caves of Qud from Freehold Games and Kitfox Games , a 2D turn-based roguelike set in a biologically diverse world where you must survive the deeply simulated world of sentient plants and mutant kindred, launching for Nintendo Switch as a system exclusive this winter.

, a 2D turn-based roguelike set in a biologically diverse world where you must survive the deeply simulated world of sentient plants and mutant kindred, launching for Nintendo Switch as a system exclusive this winter. Undusted: Letters from the Past from 5minlab Corp. and Toge Productions , a cozy, heartfelt cleaning game that uncovers a touching family past as you return various objects to their pristine condition, launching on Nintendo Switch this October.

, a cozy, heartfelt cleaning game that uncovers a touching family past as you return various objects to their pristine condition, launching on Nintendo Switch this October. Winter Burrow from Pine Creek Games and Noodlecake, a woodland survival game about a mouse returning home to restore their childhood burrow, knit warm sweaters, bake pies and more, launching on Nintendo Switch this holiday. For the latest news and updates about indie games on Nintendo Switch, follow the Indie World X account @IndieWorldNA.

Remember that both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 feature parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/ and https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/. 1 Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately. 2 Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/purchase-terms About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has been providing a wide range of entertainment products and experiences since its founding in 1889, beginning with the manufacture and sale of Hanafuda playing cards. Since the 1983 release of the Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan, and continuing through Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo's focus has been the development, manufacturing, and sale of its gaming systems and software. To date, Nintendo has sold more than 5.9 billion video games and over 860 million hardware units globally, and has created franchises such as Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Pokémon™, Metroid™, Kirby™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™, and Splatoon™. Nintendo strives to expand the number of people who have access to its characters and worlds. Its continuing mission is to put smiles on the faces of everyone it touches with unique entertainment experiences, centered on its integrated video game hardware and software products. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/. Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250807831138/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]