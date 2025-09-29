[August 07, 2025] New Wolters Kluwer tools help medical researchers accelerate the path to publication Tweet

The path to publication for medical researchers can be a long process, in which scholars seek to maximize the profile of their research with global accessibility, increased downloads, and higher citations. To help broaden readership and amplify authors' influence within the health research community, Wolters Kluwer Health announces the introduction of Lippincott Author Portal and Journal Recommender, key tools to boost the effectiveness and reach of new research. "For medical researchers, the critical task of finding a home for their work is frequently slowed by the inefficiencies of journal selection and intricate author guidelines, leading to significant frustration," said Rafael Sidi, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Health Research, Wolters Kluwer Health. "We are dedicated to removing these barriers, streamlining the publication process in prestigious journals to enhance author productivity and expedite the global dissemination of critical scientific insights." Streamlining and simplifying the medical research publishing journey With the introduction of the Lippincott Author Portal, researchers and authors now have the tools they need to refine manuscripts, simplify submission procedures and accelerate time-to-publish. New features such as manuscript assistance and publishing process guidance, give researchers more control over their own path to publication, allowing them to focus on improving the reach of global health knowledge. The platform also features post-publication promotion tools, such as infographics and videos, to make it easier to increase visibility of new research. "Finding the right journal in which to publish your paper can be challenging and time consuming - success in publishing with the first journal to which you submit your paper will get your work read more quickly and mean that you can proceed with your research rather than rewriting, reformatting and sometimes trying several journals before your work is finlly published. These new, easy to use and very informative author resources provide helpful tools to assist in making sure that your paper is clear, help to find the right journal efficiently, and help to transit the path to publication in the most efficient and effective way," said Joanna Wardlaw CBE, MB ChB (Hons), MD, FRCR, FRCP, FMedSci, FRSE, Professor of Applied Neuroimaging at the University of Edinburgh.



AI matches medical authors with the appropriate journal The Wolters Kluwer Journal Recommender employs advanced AI machine learning algorithms to precisely match research with the most suitable journals, to optimize the submission process with fewer false starts and rejections. Its extensive search capabilities increase the likelihood of acceptance by thoroughly analyzing abstracts, complete manuscripts, keywords and relevant topics. Additionally, the tool provides essential information for each journal, including Impact Factor and indexing, so authors can feel comfortable with their choice.

To further support researchers in preparing journal-ready manuscripts, Wolters Kluwer offers a growing suite of professional editing services tailored to meet diverse author needs. This specialized support can range from standard grammar and language editing to translations for non-English speakers, or customized support for research promotion. The Lippincott portfolio of publications boasts an esteemed collection of nearly 400 indexed titles and provides unparalleled visibility and credibility for healthcare researchers and practitioners worldwide. With a growing number of open access journals in the collection, authors benefit from broader reach, increased downloads, and higher citation rates-amplifying the impact of their work. For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com About Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250807421526/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]