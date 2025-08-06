[August 06, 2025] New Charter Technologies Welcomes Geoff Boyd as Chief Financial Officer Tweet

Veteran private equity CFO brings disciplined growth expertise to support New Charter's next phase of strategic scale. DENVER, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, is proud to announce Geoff Boyd as its new Chief Financial Officer. Boyd joins New Charter with more than 25 years of experience leading high-growth, private equity-backed organizations and brings a clear vision for how thoughtful financial leadership can fuel innovation and scale—without sacrificing autonomy or culture. Boyd has held CFO roles since 1999, guiding companies through startup phases, public offerings, strategic exits, and everything in between. His experience includes long-term leadership stints at telecom and technology companies backed by multiple top-tier private equity firms. He spent 15 years working with a tight-knit team of executives across two high-growth ventures, first taking a telecom startup to a successful exit, and later helping to lead a turnaroud and transformation effort at Aventiv (formerly Securus Technologies).



"I've always gravitated toward middle-market growth and technology companies, especially when there's a clear opportunity to build something meaningful with a team you trust," said Boyd. "New Charter checked all the boxes for me: smart leadership, a compelling ownership group, and a refreshingly grounded culture." In his new role, Boyd will bring a pragmatic, collaborative approach to financial planning, performance, and operational scale. His focus will be on strengthening financial processes and systems across New Charter's federation of companies, without compromising the entrepreneurial spirit that sets the organization apart.

"I'm not here to break the model," Boyd said. "New Charter was built with local autonomy in mind, and that's what makes it special. But there's real value in bringing structure and support where it makes sense—things like advanced budgeting, centralized FP&A, legal, HR, marketing. If we do it right, our partner companies will see us as a resource, not a roadblock." Boyd's leadership style centers on accountability, transparency, and follow-through: values shaped by years of working in high-performing teams with clear communication and shared goals. "It's simple," he said. "You do what you say you're going to do. And when you hit a roadblock, you raise your hand and work out the problem together."

