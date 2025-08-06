[August 06, 2025] New Bluesight Report Details How Hospitals Are Modernizing Pharmacy Purchasing Tweet

2025 Hospital Pharmacy Drug Purchasing Trends Report reveals how technology is helping hospital pharmacy teams reduce costs, navigate labor shortages, and proactively address drug supply disruptions ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bluesight released its 2025 Hospital Pharmacy Drug Purchasing Trends Report, a comprehensive look into the financial, operational and supply chain challenges impacting hospital pharmacy departments and the innovative technologies leading health systems are adopting in response. The report pulls data from the American Hospital Association (AHA), the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), and other sources – including data from nearly 500 hospital sites leveraging Bluesight's procurement optimization solutions. Key highlights from the report include: Procurement teams are expected to save on drug spending despite rising costs , with 77% of pharmacy teams focused on reducing drug spending even though costs are expected to increase by 4% in 2025.

, with 77% of pharmacy teams focused on reducing drug spending even though costs are expected to increase by 4% in 2025. Most hospitals rely on four to six suppliers for drug procurement, while nearly one-third manage relationships with 12 or more — increasing supply chain complexity.

while nearly one-third manage relationships with 12 or more — increasing supply chain complexity. Drug purchasing optimization software solutions are driving significant savings. The report found that nearly 500 hospitals leveraging CostCheck, Bluesight's purchasing optimization tool, saved over $100 million as of July 2025 through recommended NDC changes, automated contract management, and GPO and 340B ration optimization.

The report found that nearly 500 hospitals leveraging CostCheck, Bluesight's purchasing optimization tool, saved over as of through recommended NDC changes, automated contract management, and GPO and ration optimization. Drug shortages cost hospitals nearly $900 million annually in labor expenses alone. This impact is reflected in the recent Hospital Pharmacy Operations Report (HPOR), where 75% of respondents listed drug shortages as a top-three issue facing their organization.

This impact is reflected in the recent Hospital Pharmacy Operations Report (HPOR), where 75% of respondents listed drug shortages as a top-three issue facing their organization. New predictive analytics software solutions can alert health systems about shortages up to 90 days earlier than current methods. Bluesight's shortage management solution, ShortageCheck, predicted a recent Acetaminophen shortage 64 days before its official announcement.



"Pharmacy departments are on the front lines of the financial pressures facing health systems," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. "This report shows how pharmacy teams are turning to automation, analytics, and integrated purchasing tools to bring costs down, maintain continuity of care, and deliver better outcomes under intense constraints."

To read the full 2025 Hospital Pharmacy Drug Purchasing Trends Report, or to learn more about Bluesight's suite of procurement optimization solutions, visit www.bluesight.com .

Bluesight powers hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 2,400 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day to have efficient and safe operations. For more information, please visit Bluesight's website . For Media Inquiries

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bluesight-report-details-how-hospitals-are-modernizing-pharmacy-purchasing-302522618.html SOURCE Bluesight

