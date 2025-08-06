[August 06, 2025] New Perspective increases length of stay by nearly 6 months with comprehensive use of LifeLoop Tweet

Groundbreaking 15-month research offers senior living's first quantifiable ROI for engagement technology Download the research study: Quantifying the impact of resident experience technology on resident length of stay in senior living DENVER, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new research study conducted by New Perspective, a leading senior living provider spanning eight US states, and LifeLoop, the leading resident and staff experience solution for senior living, has delivered a breakthrough for the senior living industry. Today, the companies released findings quantifying the impact of resident experience technology on resident length of stay (LOS), delivering a first-time benchmark for one of the industry's most essential measures of organizational success. The 15-month joint study, led by LifeLoop Principal Researcher, Lydia Nguyen, PhD, and New Perspective Senior Vice President of Innovation and Optimization, Brandon Tabbert, revealed a 172-day increase in median LOS at communities that deeply embedded LifeLoop's comprehensive technology platform into daily operations. While the senior living industry experienced a notable increase in technology investments post-pandemic, today, operators are reporting a lack of demonstrable ROI as the number one barrier to continued adoption of new echnologies. "Innovation's great, but impact is better," said New Perspective Co-CEO, Chris Hyatt. "We embedded LifeLoop into our communities because we believe it could drive engagement and performance. Now, we've proven it. This is what ROI should look like in senior living."



The study, titled, Quantifying the impact of resident experience technology on resident length of stay in senior living, is now available for download. The research analyzed a pre-defined LOS dataset and LifeLoop usage data across 28 New Perspective communities in eight states, in addition to surveying staff satisfaction of 76 team members in the organization. While the study revealed all communities using LifeLoop experienced meaningful LOS gains, high-usage communities where LifeLoop is an established operational and cultural best practice delivered a 139-day longer LOS (p <.001). "These findings suggest that use of LifeLoop is associated with LOS gains overall, but the magnitude of benefit is strongly linked to the breadth of use where fully integrated use of the engagement and operations technology yielded greater returns," said Dr. Lydia Nguyen.

On the organizational value for New Perspective, Brandon Tabbert said, "This research is the missing link between what we believe matters and what we can measure." This study has enabled New Perspective with a strategic roadmap to maximize LOS throughout its portfolio where standardizing LifeLoop best practices is now a clear and defined contributor. Most notably, this research provides a replicable model for the industry at-large, enabling senior living operators to validate resident engagement technology as a strategic organizational investment. Brandon Tabbert continued, "It's not just validating—it's actionable. And frankly, if we can keep even one resident longer because they feel more engaged, that's ROI that means something." To learn more about the research study and LifeLoop solutions, visit the website at LifeLoop.com. Research Methodology

This study employed a novel analytical approach for senior living, developing custom methodologies to unify large, disparate datasets from two EHR systems and the LifeLoop platform. In the absence of an established framework for measuring technology's business impact, key variables, standardized usage metrics, and appropriate statistical techniques (Mann-Whitney U) were defined and applied. About New Perspective Senior Living

Founded in 1998, New Perspective is a family-owned senior living company that develops, owns, and operates 45 communities across Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. With a strong track record of growth and operational excellence, the company offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, all designed to help older adults Live Life on Purpose®. Its mission is deeply rooted in the Novaczyk family's experience caring for Founder Todd Novaczyk's mother-in-law, Betty, as she faced Alzheimer's disease—an experience that continues to shape the company's commitment to dignity, compassion, and family values. About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded 26 years ago with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. LifeLoop supports over 550,000 residents and the staff of more than 4,700 senior living communities across North America. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com. Media Contact:

