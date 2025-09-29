[August 06, 2025] New J.D. Power Study Measuring Satisfaction with Tax Preparers Reveals Importance of Perceived Value Tweet

J.D. Power today revealed the results of its inaugural U.S. Tax Preparation Satisfaction Study,SM which measures customer experiences with the largest tax do-it-yourself and assisted preparation brands in the United States. This year, overall satisfaction among tax filers lands at 705 (on a 1,000-point scale). The study finds that perceived value for price is the key differentiator between top- and bottom-performing brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250806624173/en/ J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Tax Preparation Satisfaction Study "This new study finds that tax filers using the largest brands often perceive little differentiation between do-it-yourself tax services and professional tax services," said Mike Foy, managing director of the wealth management practice at J.D. Power. "With 81% of study respondents indicated the price of their chosen service met their expectations-and as do-it-yourself platforms continue to get more intuitive, easier and make switching platforms more seamless-professional services are going to have to do something beyond providing filing advice to close the value perception gap." Study Rankings TaxSlayer ranks highest in tax preparation satisfaction with a score of 712. Intuit TurboTax (708) ranks second and H&R Block (706) ranks third. The 2025 U.S. Tax Preparation Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 1,969 customers who filed annual tax returns in the past nine months using an online service, a tax software or hired a tax professional. The study measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance in seven dimensions: digital channels; level of trus; ease to prepare and file taxes; met tax preparation and filing needs; people; resolved problems or questions; and value for price. The study was fielded from March through June 2025.



For more information about the U.S. Tax Preparation Satisfaction Study, visit

https://www.jdpower.com/business/jd-power-us-tax-preparation-satisfaction-study. To view the online press release, please visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2025050.

About J.D. Power J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com. About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250806624173/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]