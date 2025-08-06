[August 06, 2025] New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 by BarclayHedge Tweet

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Silver, a leading technology-driven lending platform for real estate investors, is pleased to announce that the New Silver Income Fund has been ranked #9 in BarclayHedge's June 2025 performance rankings within the Fixed Income – Asset-Backed Loans category. The New Silver Income Fund offers exposure to short-duration, collateralized real estate loans. Each loan is originated and underwritten by New Silver, secured by first-position liens on residential investment properties, and supported by personal guarantees from borrowers. The fund utilizes proprietary technology to streamline loan origination, servicing, and risk assessment, with the objective of efficient capital deployment and predictable income generation. "We're proud to e recognized by BarclayHedge — it's a strong validation of the lending and underwriting model we've built at New Silver," said John Coury, Head of Capital Markets at New Silver Lending. "Our goal has always been to give investors access to real estate-backed yield through a transparent, data-driven platform."



BarclayHedge, a trusted industry source for institutional hedge fund data and performance rankings, analyzes over 38 hedge fund categories. The New Silver Income Fund's Top 10 placement highlights the company's effective approach to fixed income investing through real estate-backed loans. About New Silver

New Silver is a fintech company with a mission to improve local communities by providing fast, convenient, and flexible capital to real estate investors. New Silver uses data and technology to underwrite and originate investment property loans with more efficiency and predictability. New Silver's pricing engine provides instant online loan approval and a term sheet so that their many happy clients are ready to make an offer in as little as 5 minutes. For more information, users can visit www.newsilver.com About New Silver Income Fund New Silver Income Fund is a 506(c) Reg D Offering that provides accredited investors with an opportunity to generate monthly income backed by a diversified portfolio of business-purpose real estate loans originated by New Silver. Contact Content & PR Manager Carmel Woodman New Silver Lending [email protected] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745234/New_Silver_Logo.jpg View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-silvers-income-fund-ranked-top-10-by-barclayhedge-302523076.html SOURCE New Silver

