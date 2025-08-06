[August 05, 2025] New revolutionary brain tech platform 'ScreenIT' puts smarter concussion care in reach Tweet

SYDNEY, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary new brain health assessment platform, ScreenIT, has officially launched, marking a major step forward in how brain function is monitored, assessed, and optimised across sport, healthcare, and research sectors. Developed through a close partnership between Your Brain Health (YBH) and digital innovation studio Miroma Project Factory, ScreenIT unifies over 50 brain health assessment tools into a single, intelligent platform designed to support faster, more informed decision-making around concussion, performance, and long-term brain care. Miroma Project Factory, specialists in creating high-impact digital solutions for health, consumer, broadcast and government sectors, collaborated with YBH's visionary team, led by CEO Gregory Rosenbauer who states: "ScreenIT is more than an assessment tool - it's an intelligent ecosystem that empowers clinicians, athletes, researchers, and communities to make better decisions, faster (about your brain health). From concept to launch, this has been a true collaboration driven by innovation, care, and a shared mission to foster healthier brains " ScreenIT addresses a major gap in the market. Historically, brain health assessments have been fragmented and inconsistent. ScreenIT changes that by offering an integrated, real-time picture of brain function, pulling from a library of validated technologies and assessments. From elite athletes in the top-tier UK football competitions and Formula 1 to community clinics and research labs, ScreenIT delivers actionable insights when and where they're needed most. "Because every brain deserves better decisions, fastercare and a healthier future. With Miroma Project Factory's expertise, we've been able to realise a vision for a platform that not only improves concussion management but opens new pathways in talent identification, performance optimisation, and neurological research. Together, we're building the foundation for a global brain health ecosystem to transform a bold idea into a globally scalable platform set to redefine brain health management." said Gregory Rosenbauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Your Brain Health.



Backed by leaders in global sports medicine, including Professor Jon Patricios, founder of Sports Concussion South Africa and consultant to World Rugby, and Professor Mike Loosemore, former Chief Medical Officer of the UK Olympic Team, ScreenIT is positioned to become the gold standard in brain health technology. Prof. Mike Loosemore MBE said, "Brain health is one of the most important yet overlooked frontiers in medicine. ScreenIT represents an opportunity to change that. By making brain function measurable, trackable and actionable, clinicians, athletes, and researchers are able to make better decisions that lead to healthier brains and better lives."

ScreenIT is now available for selected partners and is being rapidly adopted across major sporting organisations and research institutions, with future plans including: Building a globally significant brain health data lake

Integrating AI-driven predictive and personalised brain insights

Achieving regulatory approval as the first-ever diagnostic tool for concussion and brain health management Availability and Use ScreenIT is now available for clinics within Australia and the UK market. Learn more about Your Brain Health and the ScreenIT platform here:



Your Brain Health: Fostering A World Of Healthier Brains About Miroma Project Factory Miroma Project Factory is a multi-award-winning digital production and development house specializing in creating innovative, interactive digital products across web, mobile, social media, and games platforms. With a deep expertise in health tech, sports tech, and gamification for behavior change, Miroma Project Factory partners with visionaries to bring impactful ideas to life. Visit https://www.theprojectfactory.com/ for more information. To learn more about the creation of ScreenIT, explore our interview with Gregory Rosenbauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Your Brain Health, in the Tech Founder Interview Series. For further details about the platform, visit the MPF ScreenIT case study https://www.theprojectfactory.com/projects/ybh About Your Brain Health (YBH) Your Brain Health is a medical health and biotech company dedicated to improving brain health outcomes through innovative technology, education, and data-driven solutions. Led by a team of experts across sports medicine, neuroscience, and digital health, YBH's mission is to foster a world of healthier brains through smarter care and faster decisions. For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact: Miroma Project Factory

