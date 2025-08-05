[August 05, 2025] New Jersey Innovation Institute Appoints Chrissy Buteas and Elisa Charters Tweet

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), a subsidiary of the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), is pleased to announce the appointment of Chrissy Buteas and Elisa Charters to NJII's Board of Directors. New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) Appoints Elisa Charters and Chrissy Buteas to their Board of Directors Chrissy Buteas is the President & CEO of the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ), which serves as the trade association for leading research-based biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies in New Jersey. Buteas has held significant leadership positions throughout her career, including VP of Government Affairs at Optimum, Chief Government Affairs Officer of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA), and President and CEO of the Home Care & Hospice Association of New Jersey. Her board service includes roles with Middlesex College, New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), Thanexus, Inc., the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD-NJ), and several other organizations. Buteas holds an MPA from Rutgers University-Newark and a BA from Rowan University. Buteas stated, "New Jersey's innovation economy depends on strong collaboration among diverse partners—from academia and research institutions to private industry, state government, and economic development agencies. As HINJ works to strengthen the research ecosystem through ongoing partnerships, I am honored to have the chance to serve on the board of New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII). Together, we will continue to advance our state's technology and innovation initiatives." Elisa Charters is a seasoned executive strategist with ovr 30 years of public-sector finance and transactional experience, specializing in the negotiations of major economic development and regional infrastructure. Her highlights include leading valuation of the Port Authority of NY & NJ's 23 million sq. ft. of mixed-use portfolio, managing acquisitions in the redevelopment of One World Trade Center post 9/11 and assessing revenue programs as Assistant Comptroller of Port Commerce.



Charters transitioned from government to entrepreneurship, founding EAC Business International LLC and more recently Juegos AI Lab, focusing on application programming interfaces and agentic AI modeling. A passionate advocate for education and underserved communities, she co-founded Latina Surge National non-profit, scaling it from a grassroots organization to an international platform. Charters is an alumna of NJIT, holding dual degrees in Environmental Science, and a graduate degree in International Finance and Business from Columbia University.

When asked about the future of NJII, Charters remarked, "The global AI race is progressing at extreme speed, and this is New Jersey's AI moment. NJII is our East Coast Gateway to transformative growth across key innovation sectors, uniquely supported by NJIT, our premiere R1 translational research institution. State-of-the-art technology and the most prepared technical workforce will forge economic advancement and quality of life in New Jersey for decades to come." NJII President, Michael Johnson, Ph.D., expressed enthusiasm about Buteas and Charters' appointments: "We are thrilled to welcome Chrissy Buteas and Elisa Charters to the NJII Board of Directors. Their extensive backgrounds in healthcare and economic development will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and foster collaboration across New Jersey's key sectors. Together, we will enhance our mission to accelerate technology and support our state's growth, ensuring New Jersey remains at the forefront of the innovation economy." Under Johnson's leadership, NJII has made significant strides, including the recent launch of the NJII Venture Studio, the state's seventh Strategic Innovation Center (SIC) focused on high technology and IT. NJII has also strengthened its role in workforce development by expanding training programs in cutting-edge fields such as AI, advanced manufacturing, and biotechnology, creating hands-on opportunities for students and professionals alike About NJII The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit wholly owned by NJIT. Founded in 2014, NJII leverages the vast resources of an R-1 research university, deep industry and government partnerships, and a proven track record of building industry-centric ecosystems to accelerate technology, foster innovation, and drive workforce development. With over $330 million in revenue across four divisions—AI/ML, Defense, Entrepreneurship, and Healthcare. NJII delivers measurable economic impact across New Jersey and beyond. Learn more: https://www.njii.com/about/ About NJIT New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is the leading producer of technological talent and knowledge in New Jersey, serving as a nexus of innovation. NJIT is the only polytechnic university classified as an R1 (highest level) Carnegie Classification research university and is designated as both an Asian American and Hispanic-serving institution. The New York Times college ranking tool rates NJIT No. 1 nationally among all public universities for high alumni earnings, economic mobility, and academic profile. Additionally, NJIT is ranked among the top 100 universities in the country for alumni mid-career earnings and is recognized as a Best Value College by The Princeton Review. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-innovation-institute-appoints-chrissy-buteas-and-elisa-charters-302522186.html SOURCE New Jersey Innovation Institute

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]