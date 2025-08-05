TMCnet News
|
New Report Exposes Devastating Impact of Trump's Budget on America's Social Safety Net Programs
Innovating for the Public Good Reveals the Red Tape Barriers to Social Safety Net Programs,
WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Innovating for the Public Good: R&D for Democracy (IFPG) reveals that the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act not only delivers the most sweeping budget cuts to America's social safety net in modern history, but it also adds a maze of bureaucratic red tape that will leave millions of families at risk of losing essential benefits.
The report, titled "Barriers to Benefits: The Decline in Public Trust," is divided into two sections: a national analysis and nine individual state profiles. Nationally, it focuses on how the One Big Beautiful Bill Act undermines three major pillars of the U.S. social safety net — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The state analyses detail access to SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Medicaid across nine representative states.
Each state profile includes program structures, eligibility requirements, demographics of recipients, application processes and the estimated number of families affected by the Trump-backed legislation. The report underscores how not only draconian funding cuts but also increased documentation and reporting requirements are creating new hardships. Red tape, it warns, is being used as a tool to deny essential services at a time when costs are rising and jobs are being lost due to other funding cuts.
National Consequences
State-Level Impact
"Much of the public conversation on the Big Beautiful Bill or, as it should be called, the Big Betrayal Bill, has focused on the dollar amounts being cut, but the real story lies in how the bill weaponizes bureaucracy — making it harder to apply for, stay enrolled in or even understand what's required to receive basic support," said Page S. Gardner, Founder of IFPG. "That's how trust in government is eroded."
While the report does not directly measure public opinion, IFPG warns that the effect of this legislation is likely to deepen the public's distrust in government.
"In every state we studied, the story is the same. It's not just the cuts. It's the complexity. The fine print. The hoops. And it's eroding something far more fragile than funding: trust in our public systems," said Omar Parbhoo, CEO of IFPG. "That's why IFPG exists. We're exploring tools, strategies and partnerships needed to restore trust in public institutions, among other issues facing our democracy."
IFPG's mission is to address the underlying dynamics weakening our democracy by developing, testing and scaling new tools and strategies that make deep, generational change focused on rebuilding public trust in government and realigning democracy to reflect the values and meet the needs of the majority.
Research for this report was conducted by William Johnstone, author of the recent book, "Wyche Fowler: A Political Life in Georgia, Congress, and Abroad."
Download the report: https://innovatingforpublicgood.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Barriers-to-Benefits_The-Decline-in-Public-Trust_A-Nine-State-Study.pdf
Learn more about IFPG: www.innovatingforpublicgood.org
For media inquiries, email: [email protected]
About Innovating for the Public Good: R&D for Democracy
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-exposes-devastating-impact-of-trumps-budget-on-americas-social-safety-net-programs-302522130.html
SOURCE Innovating for the Public Good