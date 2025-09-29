[August 05, 2025] New York Life Group Benefit Solutions joins Employee Navigator's Data Exchange Tweet

New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (NYL GBS) today announced its strategic partnership with Employee Navigator, a leading benefits administration platform. By integrating with Employee Navigator, NYL GBS takes a significant step in its commitment to delivering simpler, more connected benefits experiences for brokers, employers, and employees. This partnership helps simplify benefits administration by integrating data across multiple systems, making it easier for employers to manage benefits and for employees to access them. It also further helps brokers in bringing forward NYL GBS solutions to their clients in a convenient, streamlined, and effective way. "We know that many brokers are already leveraging Employee Navigator as a platform to bring added value to their clients. We're excited to now be a part of the Data Exchange, which makes it even easier for brokers to connect employers to our market-leading solutions," said Corey Remillard, Producer Relations Director, at NYL GBS. Key benefits of the integration include: Streamlined onboarding and administration: Quick product configuration and automated data sync reduce manual updates and ease the HR workload.

Quick product configuration and automated data sync reduce manual updates and ease the HR workload. Improved billing experience: A custom billing report supports self-bill options within the Employee Navigator portal.

A custom billing report supports self-bill options within the Employee Navigator portal. Enhanced employee experience: Easier enrollment, faster claims processing, and better access to benefits. "As seamless connectivity evolves from a nice-to-have to a business necessity in the HR and benefits technology space, partnering with Employee Navigator expands our ability to support more brokers and clients," explained Kristina Welke, Vice President, Strategy, Solutions, and Marketing at NYL GBS. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to service excellence and operational efficiency, enabling better experiences for those we serve through simplified solutions." Capabilities will be available for business effective January 1, 2026. Connect with your NYL GBS representative to learn more and stay tuned for further updates as we continue enhancing the benefits experience. For more information on New York Life's employer benefits solutions, visit https://www.newyorklife.com/group-benefit-solutions.



ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2

New York Life Group Benefit Solutions products and services are provided by the Life Insurance Company of North America, New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY, and New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation, which are subsidiaries of New York Life Insurance Company. Life Insurance Company of North America is not authorized in New York and does not conduct business in New York. The inclusion of Employee Navigator's platform does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by NYL GBS. Employers are solely responsible for determining the suitability of the platform for their workforce. Use of the platform may involve the collection and use of personal information. Employers and employees should review Employee Navigator's privacy policy and data security practices before engaging with the tool. NYL GBS is not responsible for data collected by third-party platforms. Employee Navigator and the Employee Navigator logo are trademarks of Employee Navigator, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Employee Navigator and issuers New York Life Group Benefit Solutions are independent entities and each entity is responsible for the products and services that it provides. ABOUT EMPLOYEE NAVIGATOR Founded in 2008, Employee Navigator is a trusted benefits and HR software company integrated with over 500+ of the nation's leading insurance carriers, payroll companies, and TPAs. Serving over 170,000 companies and 6,000+ brokers across the country, Employee Navigator simplifies benefits management for businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit http://www.employeenavigator.com/ 1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2025. For methodology, see https://fortune.com/company/new-york-life-insurance/ 2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 5/16/2025: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aa1), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805792933/en/

