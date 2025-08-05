TMCnet News
New Report Finds Aligning PR with GTM Drives Faster B2B Revenue Growth
High-growth companies are 3x more likely to embed PR into GTM and 90% of
PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Convey Communications, the trusted name in B2B tech public relations (PR), together with Demand Metric, a global research and advisory firm that supports marketing professionals, today released findings from its 2025 State of B2B Public Relations Report. In an environment where companies are scrutinizing every dollar for impact, the latest research uncovers how high-growth companies approach PR differently than their lower-performing peers. It highlights best practices, integration strategies, and emerging trends that position PR as a critical lever for accelerating go-to-market (GTM) success, enhancing brand authority and driving measurable business outcomes.
"The media landscape isn't what it was five years ago, or even five months ago. If PR wants a future inside the modern GTM machine it has to prove it belongs there," says Kristin Hege, founder & chief executive officer of Convey Communications. "That means showing real business impact, not just impressions or sentiment. And that starts with tighter relationships, deeper alignment, and a seat at the revenue table. Anything less is just noise."
Standout insights from the study include:
"I've partnered with Convey Communications for years and have witnessed firsthand how strategic PR fundamentally impacts business outcomes, not just in theory, but on the bottom line," says John Follette, co-founder of Demand Metric. "This research validates what I've experienced repeatedly: companies that proactively embed PR into their go-to-market strategy achieve clearer alignment, stronger market positioning, and measurable revenue growth. PR today is about far more than just media hits; it's become a powerful competitive advantage for companies that leverage it fully."
To learn more and download the full report, please follow this link.
