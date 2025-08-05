[August 05, 2025] New Owner of Bentonville, Arkansas Pak Mail Provides Innovative Outlook in Shipping, Freight, and Office Services in the Neighborhood of Walmart's Global Headquarters Tweet

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping, Freight, and Office Services SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Bentonville, AR to new owners, Jeff and Laura Hairston. The community will benefit from the essential shipping, freight, and office services offered at this Pak Mail location of 21 years. Located at 1720 S Walton Blvd. #4, Bentonville, AR 72712, this Pak Mail offers shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, custom packing and crating, private mailbox rentals, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies, especially for the businesses and corporations in the vicinity. "Walmart's Home Office is here and I want to use the vendor services we offer to support them and small businesses in the area for not only printing, but packing and shipping," says new owner, Jeff Hairston. "We will continue to do a lot of international shipments as well." Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry. "We're excited to see what Jeff and Laura accomplish with all of the opportunity they quite literally have at their doorstep," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands. "e look forward to seeing them build their business relationships with the vendors in their area and supporting the needs of business owners and residents in the community."



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service. For more information about this Pak Mail location in Bentonville, AR, and the services offered, please visit www.pakmail.com/US732.

ABOUT COMPANY: Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com. Contact: Michelle McKee Phone: (619) 563-4800 Email: [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-owner-of-bentonville-arkansas-pak-mail-provides-innovative-outlook-in-shipping-freight-and-office-services-in-the-neighborhood-of-walmarts-global-headquarters-302520952.html SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.

