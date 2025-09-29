[August 05, 2025] New Cyware MCP Server Expands AI Ecosystem to Bolster Threat Intelligence Management Tweet

Cyware, the leader in AI-powered threat intelligence management, secure threat sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and response, today announced the release of Cyware MCP Server (Model Content Protocol Server) to advance the future of AI-powered cyber defense. The new open-source capability is purpose-built to enable generative AI-native workflows, allowing seamless integration between Cyware's threat intelligence; security automation platforms and large language models (LLMs). "Cyware MCP Server exposes our Agentic AI components to AI Assistants enabling access to key tools and actions which then empowers security teams to retrieve insights, take action, and orchestrate complex workflows in a secure, fully contextual environment," said Akshat Jain, CTO and Co-Founder of Cyware. "This foundational capability enhances the speed, precision, and scalability of threat detection, investigation, and response." The release builds on Cyware's vision to create efficient solutions that help organizations with smarter AI-enabled threat intelligence operationalization and is a key part of Cyware Quarterback AI, our AI layer powering intelligent workflows across the threat lifecycle. That starts with automation at the start of threat data processing where Cyware automatically ingests, dedupliates, normalizes, enriches, and scores threat data to empower automated threat investigations and subsequent actioning.



Beyond this deep level of automation, Cyware's platform utilizes practical AI across its entire portfolio to transform how threat data is analyzed, contextualized, and actioned with the goal to automate complex processes and augment human decision-making. The company's long-term AI-powered Threat Management and SOC vision centers on a Multi-Agent Fabric (MAF) approach, where purpose-built, contextual and dynamic AI agents, coupled with its Unified Threat Management product portfolio integrate & operate seamlessly to help security teams outpace adversaries, reduce response times, and operationalize threat intelligence at scale. Cyware's Application of AI in Threat Intelligence Management

Cyware's platform focuses on applied AI across the entire threat intelligence lifecycle, from ingestion to action, helping analysts move faster and security teams scale more effectively. Key Cyware Quarterback AI capabilities include: Smart Parsing and Enrichment : AI-powered extraction of IOCs, TTPs, threat actors, malware, vulnerabilities, and recommended actions from reports, browser-based threat intel, and alerts - reducing manual input and accelerating investigations.

: AI-powered extraction of IOCs, TTPs, threat actors, malware, vulnerabilities, and recommended actions from reports, browser-based threat intel, and alerts - reducing manual input and accelerating investigations. Summarization and Contextualization : Automated executive summaries of threat reports, alerts, and RSS feeds highlight critical TTPs, CVEs, and mitigation steps to support faster triage and decision-making.

: Automated executive summaries of threat reports, alerts, and RSS feeds highlight critical TTPs, CVEs, and mitigation steps to support faster triage and decision-making. AI-Powered Orchestration : LLM-based playbook components enable intelligent alert analysis, data normalization, and custom code generation, reducing the need for coding expertise while enhancing response workflows.

: LLM-based playbook components enable intelligent alert analysis, data normalization, and custom code generation, reducing the need for coding expertise while enhancing response workflows. Embedded AI Assistants: A real-time, contextual AI chat experience provides in-product guidance, integrates with technical documentation, and allows users to trigger actions and retrieve citations on-demand. These capabilities lay the groundwork for Cyware's broader AI-native future, where automation and intelligence work hand-in-hand to support security teams at every stage. To learn more about the Cyware MCP Server, visit www.cyware.com or explore the open-source repository on GitHub. About Cyware Cyware is leading the industry in operationalized threat Intelligence and collective defense, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and automation - eliminating silos and enabling organizations to outmaneuver adversaries faster and more effectively. From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into impact. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805700921/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]