New York Armor Agencies Join Renaissance, the Premier Agency Network

Renaissance, the premier network of independent insurance agencies, has welcomed new members the Armor Group, a network of independent insurance agencies based in Upstate New York.

Founded in 2012, the Armor Group includes 11 independent agencies throughout Rochester and Buffalo, N.Y., and represents $35M in premium.

The arrangement gives the Armor Group's member agencies the opportunity to utilize the same products and services that help Renaissance's members improve their agency efficiency, drive revenue, and increase their profitability.

Robert Bondi, Renaissance's Chief Executive Officer, said there were multiple benefits that attracted the Armor Group's member agencies to Renaissance, including business intelligence tools, increasd placement capabilities, improved stability in carrier contracts, and access to technology to improve agency efficiency.







"The members of the Armor Group are focused on consistent, reliable growth, placing them very much in alignment with Renaissance's vision for agency success," Bondi added. "We look forward to supplying them the resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly challenging market environment."

Armor Group Co-founder and President Paul Chisholm said, "We're pleased that Renaissance will be able to provide us the tools and technology needed to take us into the future, while allowing each of our member agencies to remain independent. In the agency network space, that is a unique proposition."

Renaissance continues to pursue a strategy of delivering technology and services to regional agency networks to help drive profitable growth.

Renaissance's network benefits include expanded market access, placement services, revenue-driving agency technology tools, and service resources for growth-focused independent insurance agencies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804021694/en/