New Book Unveils AI-Powered $50 Trillion Blueprint to Cut U.S. Debt, End Youth Poverty, and Mobilize 33 Million Businesses for National Renewal
ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic futurist Kevin Johns and nationally renowned small business champion Mark L. Madrid unveil their groundbreaking new book: Interview with AI Guidebook 3: How Do You Create Entrepreneurial Excellence, Kid Economics, and $50+ Trillion in ROI?
Now available on Amazon, Johns and Madrid pose a transformative question: Can artificial intelligence be the catalyst to prevent youth poverty, drastically reduce the U.S national debt and generate unprecedented U.S. economic returns, while bolstering America's small business ecosystem?
"The greatest untapped resource in America is not oil or tech," Johns said. "It is the imagination of our youth. With AI and purpose, we can turn poverty into possibility and genius into prosperity. America's approach to poverty has long been rooted in well-meaning but outdated frameworks of charity and welfare. While these systems have served as essential safety nets, they have failed to deliver a forward-looking, ROI-driven strategy. What's missing isn't compassion—it's a bold new story that unites our ethical legay with economic innovation. This guidebook offers that story: a shift from crisis management to talent mobilization, powered by AI and anchored in performance-based investment."
A National Strategy, Powered by Human Talent and AI
The authors challenge AI itself, using a "provocative interview" to design a visionary roadmap, which mobilizes 33 million small businesses to uplift 30 million low-income youth through entrepreneurship, technology, and mentoring.
Through their work, the authors discovered how AI can:
With such information, the Guidebook's AI-fueled economic scenarios project these historic returns:
"By aligning AI with the moral clarity of our past and the potential of our youth, we can enable Gen Z and Gen Alpha to reshape the world—sowing prosperity, ethics, and innovation," Johns said. "This is the transition from dysfunction and fragmentation in a $6.7 trillion budget to a strategic, $50 trillion ROI-driven movement. It's designed to win broad buy-in from citizens, policymakers, business leaders, and communities alike."
Beyond Welfare: Harnessing AI and Human Talent for Prosperity
More than a traditional poverty solution, the guidebook is described as a fusion of "creative human exploration and data-informed imagination," leveraging AI to:
This is not just a vision for prosperity, it is an open invitation for fellow Americans to reimagine what is possible when our brightest minds and most powerful technology unite for the good of all.
"Now is the moment to fully unleash America's entrepreneurial spirit—not just to balance the nation's books—but to boldly reimagine our destiny," Madrid said. "With AI as our amplifier, 33 million small businesses and 30 million low-income youth do not have to wait for opportunity, they can forge it, turning debt into possibility and poverty into prosperity. This nation is not shaped by bystanders, but by doers who rise, act, and lead during the noise. At every inflection point, we trust our and super resilient unwavering first responders of our economy—U.S. small business owners—to light the way forward and redefine what's possible."
About Interview with AI Guidebook 3
