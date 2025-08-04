[August 04, 2025] New Book Unveils AI-Powered $50 Trillion Blueprint to Cut U.S. Debt, End Youth Poverty, and Mobilize 33 Million Businesses for National Renewal Tweet

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic futurist Kevin Johns and nationally renowned small business champion Mark L. Madrid unveil their groundbreaking new book: Interview with AI Guidebook 3: How Do You Create Entrepreneurial Excellence, Kid Economics, and $50+ Trillion in ROI? Now available on Amazon, Johns and Madrid pose a transformative question: Can artificial intelligence be the catalyst to prevent youth poverty, drastically reduce the U.S national debt and generate unprecedented U.S. economic returns, while bolstering America's small business ecosystem? "The greatest untapped resource in America is not oil or tech," Johns said. "It is the imagination of our youth. With AI and purpose, we can turn poverty into possibility and genius into prosperity. America's approach to poverty has long been rooted in well-meaning but outdated frameworks of charity and welfare. While these systems have served as essential safety nets, they have failed to deliver a forward-looking, ROI-driven strategy. What's missing isn't compassion—it's a bold new story that unites our ethical legay with economic innovation. This guidebook offers that story: a shift from crisis management to talent mobilization, powered by AI and anchored in performance-based investment."



A National Strategy, Powered by Human Talent and AI The authors challenge AI itself, using a "provocative interview" to design a visionary roadmap, which mobilizes 33 million small businesses to uplift 30 million low-income youth through entrepreneurship, technology, and mentoring.

Through their work, the authors discovered how AI can: Identify career paths, match local skills to global needs among a competing 8 billion people, and predict outcomes across time, geography, and identity.

Track ROI not only in dollars, but in reduced public costs, increased well-being, and generational prosperity.

Rebrand poverty elimination as a high-performance national investment, not a safety net, but a springboard.

Call for the creation of federal and local tax incentives into measurable impact, helping to pay down the national debt with cash, restore Social Security solvency, and deliver fiscal dividends to citizens and communities. With such information, the Guidebook's AI-fueled economic scenarios project these historic returns: A clear path to dramatically pay down the U.S. national debt

$1+ trillion in annual ROI for federal and municipal governments

Tens of trillions in new tax revenue over 30 years

Billions in new annual investment into Social Security—without raising taxes or cutting services

Major reductions in demand for 80 federal welfare programs, public health facilities, emergency services, affordable housing, food subsidies, and public safety—courts, police and jails. "By aligning AI with the moral clarity of our past and the potential of our youth, we can enable Gen Z and Gen Alpha to reshape the world—sowing prosperity, ethics, and innovation," Johns said. "This is the transition from dysfunction and fragmentation in a $6.7 trillion budget to a strategic, $50 trillion ROI-driven movement. It's designed to win broad buy-in from citizens, policymakers, business leaders, and communities alike." Beyond Welfare: Harnessing AI and Human Talent for Prosperity More than a traditional poverty solution, the guidebook is described as a fusion of "creative human exploration and data-informed imagination," leveraging AI to: Project real KPIs (key performance indicators) and meaningful outcomes

Uncover economic blind spots and new opportunities

Reduce demand on government services and containment

Propose scalable, evidence-based interventions that create prosperity and shared value This is not just a vision for prosperity, it is an open invitation for fellow Americans to reimagine what is possible when our brightest minds and most powerful technology unite for the good of all. "Now is the moment to fully unleash America's entrepreneurial spirit—not just to balance the nation's books—but to boldly reimagine our destiny," Madrid said. "With AI as our amplifier, 33 million small businesses and 30 million low-income youth do not have to wait for opportunity, they can forge it, turning debt into possibility and poverty into prosperity. This nation is not shaped by bystanders, but by doers who rise, act, and lead during the noise. At every inflection point, we trust our and super resilient unwavering first responders of our economy—U.S. small business owners—to light the way forward and redefine what's possible." About Interview with AI Guidebook 3

This new book is more than a guide—it is a launchpad for national impact. Johns and Madrid offer an actionable, AI-powered blueprint: when business acumen, community belief, and technology converge, the result is a $50 trillion+ return benefiting Social Security, tax revenues, government savings, and mental health across America. This is Kid Economics. This is entrepreneurial excellence. This is conscious capitalism. This is the future of America. Join us. For more information, visit http://www.futureeconomiesllc.com/. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-unveils-ai-powered-50-trillion-blueprint-to-cut-us-debt-end-youth-poverty-and-mobilize-33-million-businesses-for-national-renewal-302520180.html SOURCE Future Economies LLC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]