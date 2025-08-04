[August 04, 2025] New Charter Technologies Appoints Ryan Davis as Chief Information Security Officer Tweet

Cybersecurity visionary joins New Charter to position the company at the forefront of intelligent, adaptive cybersecurity. DENVER, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Davis as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With more than two decades of experience leading and scaling security organizations, Davis brings a proven track record of building resilient, people-centered cybersecurity programs that drive business value. Davis joins New Charter from IBM, where he served as a business unit CISO, overseeing security across a suite of more than a dozen products following IBM's acquisition of DNS software company NS1. Prior to that, he served as CISO and interim CIO at Veracode, where he built the internal information security team, bringing security leadership to both internal operations and client-facing programs. His early career included defense work with MIT Lincoln Labs, where he helped develop information assurance strategies for classified national security initiatives. Security and people have always been the two constants in my career, and the CISO role is where those two intersect," said Davis. "New Charter stood out to me because it values both. The organization sees security not as a checkbox, but as a strategic differentiator—and that's rare and exciting."



Davis also cited New Charter's commitment to innovation as a major draw, particularly the company's embrace of AI and emerging technologies. "You can either pretend AI isn't happening or you can run with it, and New Charter is clearly doing the latter," he said. "This company is making bold moves and embracing change in a way that I haven't seen in other MSP ecosystems." In his new role, Davis will focus on evolving the company's cybersecurity posture and strategy to keep pace with cyber threats that are growing more sophisticated by the hour. A self-described lifelong learner, he sees this move as both a professional milestone and a new challenge.

"Joining an MSP like New Charter is uncharted territory for me, but it's also an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to learn, contribute, and lead in a space that's pushing the boundaries." Davis brings a people-first mindset to his approach, noting that "you can have the best security tools in the world, but if you're not educating your people, if you're not out there telling the story of what you're doing and why, it's just not enough." His vision includes a proactive, outward-facing security strategy that builds trust with clients, empowers internal teams, and keeps New Charter at the forefront of secure IT innovation.

