New Ebsta Report Reveals Top Sales Teams Win 6.3x More Often by Qualifying Smarter, Not Harder

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from revenue intelligence leader Ebsta finds that the biggest differentiator between top-performing sales teams and the rest isn't more meetings or a bigger pipeline, it's qualification discipline. The 2025 Ebsta Sales Qualification Report, analyzing over 655,000 B2B opportunities totaling $48 billion, reveals that well-qualified deals are 6.3x more likely to close than poorly qualified ones, and close 21.6% faster on average. "Qualification isn't a one-time gate," said Guy Rubin, CEO of Ebsta. "It's a dynamic, ongoing process that shapes every stage of the deal. The best teams don't just qualify early, they qualify continuously." Despite the clear upside, only 36% of deals that pass Discovery include both a qualification score and supporting notes, leading to forecasting blind spots, longer sales cycles, and wasted seller effort. Key Findings: High qualification scores drive 50% win rates, vs. just 8% for poorly qualified deals

Strongly qualified deals are 1.9x less likely to slip past their forecasted close date

Top performers qualify more rigorously and manage nearly 2x more pipeline by disqualifying faster

Weak qualificationis strongly correlated with slippage, no decision outcomes, and late-stage churn



Warren Zenna , Founder of The CRO Collective. "It's to unify the org around what a good deal actually looks like. That clarity drives alignment, confidence, and predictable growth." The report features insights from sales leaders, including Ollie Sharpe (CRO, trumpet), who notes:

"When your champion shares a sales room internally at least twice, the sales cycle shortens by an average of 15%." A Wake-Up Call for CROs and RevOps Leaders The report is particularly relevant for Chief Revenue Officers, RevOps teams, and sales trainers looking to improve quota attainment and pipeline efficiency in a resource-constrained environment. Ebsta recommends reinforcing MEDDPICC or similar methodologies across all stages, not just early discovery, and using qualification rigor as a leading indicator for forecasting health and coaching effectiveness. Get Early Access to the Full Report Sales, RevOps, and GTM leaders can get early access to the full 2025 Sales Qualification Report by signing up for the Ebsta newsletter. About Ebsta

Ebsta is a revenue intelligence platform that helps B2B sales teams drive predictable growth by analyzing activity, engagement, and CRM data to surface deal risk, improve forecast accuracy, and accelerate pipeline velocity. Learn more at www.ebsta.com Media Contact: Graham Smith

