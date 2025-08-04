TMCnet News
New EMA Research Highlights Keeper Security's Strength in Modern Privileged Access Management
KeeperPAM® customers report easier deployments and stronger security controls compared to
CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announces the release of a new global survey report from Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), Beyond the Vault: Elevating Privileged Access Management in the Modern Enterprise. The independent survey and report evaluates eight major PAM platforms and identifies Keeper as a leader in deployment ease, security architecture and customer satisfaction.
With 69% of organizations adopting PAM primarily to prevent credential theft and mitigate cyber threats, solutions based on zero-trust and zero-knowledge principles are increasingly critical to enforce continuous identity verification and secure sensitive data. The EMA survey, based on responses from cybersecurity professionals actively using eight leading PAM platforms, found that KeeperPAM® customers experience faster deployments, stronger adherence to zero-trust principles and higher overall satisfaction compared to users of other PAM solutions.
Key findings include:
The report also highlights that a privileged access management solution like KeeperPAM integrates advanced capabilities such as just-in-time provisioning, remote browser isolation, endpoint privilege management and privileged session monitoring. These features enable organizations to eliminate shared credentials, enforce least-privilege access and automate the entire privilege lifecycle from oboarding to deprovisioning.
"Modern, zero-trust privileged access management has moved into a new era with the launch and proliferation of KeeperPAM," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "KeeperPAM was designed to provide visibility, security, compliance and control across the entire organization to radically mitigate insider and external threat risk. This report validates the high value KeeperPAM provides to organizations for protecting infrastructure and endpoints from unauthorized access."
Legacy on-premises PAM solutions often face challenges in connection with complex integrations and often require significant staffing resources. KeeperPAM's cloud-native design streamlines deployment and simplifies integration with IdP applications, MFA solutions and SIEM solutions. This reduces operational overhead and allows security teams to shift their focus from reactive strategies to proactive risk mitigation.
Organizations using competing solutions report significantly more challenges, from missing features to integration difficulties, with 73% citing at least one major issue, compared to just 35% of Keeper customers.
EMA conducted an independent survey with cybersecurity professionals using BeyondTrust, CyberArk, Delinea, Devolutions, Keeper Security, ManageEngine, One Identity and StrongDM in June 2025. All data in the white paper is based upon the survey responses and open-ended answers regarding privileged access management priorities and challenges in the enterprise. The complete EMA report, Beyond the Vault: Elevating Privileged Access Management in the Modern Enterprise, is now available for download.
