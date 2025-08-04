[August 04, 2025] New EMA Research Highlights Keeper Security's Strength in Modern Privileged Access Management Tweet

KeeperPAM® customers report easier deployments and stronger security controls compared to

other PAM vendors CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announces the release of a new global survey report from Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), Beyond the Vault: Elevating Privileged Access Management in the Modern Enterprise . The independent survey and report evaluates eight major PAM platforms and identifies Keeper as a leader in deployment ease, security architecture and customer satisfaction. With 69% of organizations adopting PAM primarily to prevent credential theft and mitigate cyber threats, solutions based on zero-trust and zero-knowledge principles are increasingly critical to enforce continuous identity verification and secure sensitive data. The EMA survey, based on responses from cybersecurity professionals actively using eight leading PAM platforms, found that KeeperPAM® customers experience faster deployments, stronger adherence to zero-trust principles and higher overall satisfaction compared to users of other PAM solutions. Key findings include: 75% of KeeperPAM users are "very satisfied" with their solution, significantly higher than the 54% satisfaction rate for other vendors.

73% of users with competing PAM solutions report persistent issues, and 22% say their vendor lacks critical features.

60% of KeeperPAM users describe deployment as "very easy," compared to just 22% of the users of other PAM solutions.

Only 15% of KeeperPAM customers require dedicated staff to manage deployment and integration, versus nearly 40% of users of other providers.

None of Keeper's customers reported plans to switch platforms, while 5% of other vendors' users surveyed said they are actively seeking alternatives. The report also highlights that a privileged access management solution like KeeperPAM integrates advanced capabilities such as just-in-time provisioning, remote browser isolation, endpoint privilege management and privileged session monitoring. These features enable organizations to eliminate shared credentials, enforce least-privilege access and automate the entire privilege lifecycle from oboarding to deprovisioning.



"Modern, zero-trust privileged access management has moved into a new era with the launch and proliferation of KeeperPAM," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "KeeperPAM was designed to provide visibility, security, compliance and control across the entire organization to radically mitigate insider and external threat risk. This report validates the high value KeeperPAM provides to organizations for protecting infrastructure and endpoints from unauthorized access." Legacy on-premises PAM solutions often face challenges in connection with complex integrations and often require significant staffing resources. KeeperPAM's cloud-native design streamlines deployment and simplifies integration with IdP applications, MFA solutions and SIEM solutions. This reduces operational overhead and allows security teams to shift their focus from reactive strategies to proactive risk mitigation.

Organizations using competing solutions report significantly more challenges, from missing features to integration difficulties, with 73% citing at least one major issue, compared to just 35% of Keeper customers. EMA conducted an independent survey with cybersecurity professionals using BeyondTrust, CyberArk, Delinea, Devolutions, Keeper Security, ManageEngine, One Identity and StrongDM in June 2025. All data in the white paper is based upon the survey responses and open-ended answers regarding privileged access management priorities and challenges in the enterprise. The complete EMA report, Beyond the Vault: Elevating Privileged Access Management in the Modern Enterprise , is now available for download. About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today's cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com . Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

Founded in 1996, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at www.enterprisemanagement.com or follow EMA on X or LinkedIn. Media Contact

