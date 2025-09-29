[August 01, 2025] New Workforce Career Center Trade School Opens in Atlanta, Empowering Local Communities through Career Education and Job Placement Tweet

Workforce Career Centers proudly announces the opening of its Atlanta campus, a new trade school designed to meet the city's critical workforce demands while empowering underserved communities through training, certifications and real-world experiences that connect education to in-demand careers. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, America is facing a worker shortage crisis. Specifically, the skilled trades workforce is expected to experience a shortage of 2 million workers by 2030. Workforce Career Center addresses this by offering programming and training for students in high-demand industries through modern, hands-on education that leads directly to employment. Current program offerings include construction, culinary arts, healthcare, medi, education, design and more.



"We are thrilled to bring our proven workforce training model to the Atlanta community," says Marion Skinner, CEO of Workforce Career Centers. "Our mission is to prepare individuals for high-demand careers by ensuring they are equipped with the skills and certifications employers need most in this economy." Atlanta's Industry Leaders Partner with Workforce Career Center

Workforce Career Center is collaborating with respected industry leaders in Atlanta, including Microsoft, Grady Health System, Atlanta Public Schools, DataBank, Georgia Workforce Development, Georgia Department of Labor, Georgia Tech OSHA Consultation Program, and the Georgia Adult Supervision for Probation and Parole. With support from Microsoft, Workforce Career Center plans to teach students high-level skills involving AI productivity tools. "This collaboration with Workforce Career Centers expands access to AI education and skills training," says Darrell Booker, Tech Community Acceleration Manager, Microsoft. "This program equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world." Grady Health Systems will provide clinical training opportunities in medical programs, such as phlebotomy, while Atlanta Public Schools connects students to hands-on career pathways as a teacher's aide. "These early partners recognize the value of practical, workforce-aligned education - and they've chosen to help shape it with us," continues Skinner. "We're building the workforce these companies need, which benefits both our local communities and our economy." Workforce Career Center Grand Opening: August 2 Atlanta's Workforce Career Center is located at 1073 Huff Rd NW, Suite C, Atlanta, GA. Members of the media are invited to attend the official opening of the new Workforce Career Center on August 2 at 11 a.m. At the event, there will be a first look at the new facility as well as the opportunity to meet key partners and learn about how Workforce Career Center plans to transform the Atlanta workforce. For more information, visit www.workforcecareers.com. About Workforce Career Centers Workforce Career Center is a nationally recognized trade school revolutionizing how people build careers, focusing on recession-proof industries, zero debt and job placement. Workforce Career Centers are dedicated to bridging the gap between education and employment through industry-relevant training and certifications. By equipping students with the skills employers demand, Workforce Career Centers help individuals succeed in today's competitive job market. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250801350329/en/

