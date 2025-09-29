[July 31, 2025] New Hospital Management Software PeriOptimization developed under the leadership of a VA-Affiliated Surgeon, shows major efficiency; set to Save Millions for the Veterans Administration Healthcare Tweet

After years of development and testing, PeriOptimization, a patient and staff management software system for hospitals, is poised to modernize and streamline operations across VA Healthcare settings. Based on initial feedback and pilot tests, it demonstrates significant success for improving overall efficiency and workflow. Early estimates project cost savings exceeding $200 million over 8 years and if broadly adopted over $500 million or more. At the forefront of this innovation is Dr. Robert C. Villare, a vascular and general surgeon and New Jersey resident. Dr. Villare served at the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Pennsylvania for eight years and brings first-hand experience to the operational challenges healthcare workers face every day. Unlike many health IT projects developed outside the clinical setting, PeriOptimization was conceived, designed, and tested by a surgeon working directly with software engineers and clinical staff. The result is a fully integrated Surgery and Dental Management Platform tailored to enable process improvement in VA surgical and dental services. "This project was born out of a clear need to streamline workflows and reduce inefficiencies," said Dr. Villare. "By listening to end users, we've created a solution that is practical and powerful. We eliminated redundancies and rework and standardized to boost operational efficiency." What is PeriOptimization?

PeriOptimizationis a modern web-based software solution designed to replace outdated scheduling and operational systems in surgery and dental services. It is:



Customizable and scalable to fit various facility needs.

Integrated with legacy platforms such as VistA.

Cost-effective and built for rapid deployment.

Focused on reducing inefficiencies and improving user experience. The Need for Change

The VA pioneered electronic medical records in the 1970's with the creation of VistA. Many VA hospital systems still rely on fragmented outdated platforms that increase delays, adds administrative burdens, worsens staff burnout and reduces clinical efficiency. Importantly, many of the old forms and processes yield little to no value for patient care. Before PeriOptimization:

Separate systems led to communication gaps.

Manual scheduling consumed excessive time.

Resource management was reactive. With PeriOptimization: Schedules and resources are automated and standardized.

Staff spend more time on patient care.

Departments coordinate in real-time.

Data supports better, more immediate decision-making. Key Features & Benefits: Customizable & Scalable - Adaptable for facilities of all sizes and specialties. Real-Time Reporting - Enables faster, data-driven decisions. Seamless Integration - Built to work with existing VA infrastructure. Improved Staff Satisfaction - Reduces task redundancy and burnout. Improved Patient Care - Enhances continuity, speed, accuracy and safety. Cost - Estimated savings of $209 million over 8 years system-wide-actual savings may exceed $500 million or more. Next Steps

Following successful testing over a 3-year period, PeriOptimization is under consideration by healthcare organizations, including the VA. At this time, no official endorsements or deployment decisions have been made by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "This isn't just a software update," Dr. Villare added. "It's a culture shift-one that empowers providers and staff while honoring a commitment to patient care." For interviews or a product demo, contact [email protected] **Disclaimer: Any views expressed by VA-affiliated individuals are solely their personal opinions and do not represent an official endorsement by the Department of Veterans Affairs or the U.S. government.** View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731812742/en/

