New Hospital Management Software PeriOptimization developed under the leadership of a VA-Affiliated Surgeon, shows major efficiency; set to Save Millions for the Veterans Administration Healthcare
After years of development and testing, PeriOptimization, a patient and staff management software system for hospitals, is poised to modernize and streamline operations across VA Healthcare settings. Based on initial feedback and pilot tests, it demonstrates significant success for improving overall efficiency and workflow. Early estimates project cost savings exceeding $200 million over 8 years and if broadly adopted over $500 million or more.
At the forefront of this innovation is Dr. Robert C. Villare, a vascular and general surgeon and New Jersey resident. Dr. Villare served at the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Pennsylvania for eight years and brings first-hand experience to the operational challenges healthcare workers face every day.
Unlike many health IT projects developed outside the clinical setting, PeriOptimization was conceived, designed, and tested by a surgeon working directly with software engineers and clinical staff. The result is a fully integrated Surgery and Dental Management Platform tailored to enable process improvement in VA surgical and dental services.
"This project was born out of a clear need to streamline workflows and reduce inefficiencies," said Dr. Villare. "By listening to end users, we've created a solution that is practical and powerful. We eliminated redundancies and rework and standardized to boost operational efficiency."
"This isn't just a software update," Dr. Villare added. "It's a culture shift-one that empowers providers and staff while honoring a commitment to patient care."
For interviews or a product demo, contact [email protected]
**Disclaimer: Any views expressed by VA-affiliated individuals are solely their personal opinions and do not represent an official endorsement by the Department of Veterans Affairs or the U.S. government.**
