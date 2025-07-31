TMCnet News
|
New Cox Cleantech Accelerator Cohort Aims to Enhance Energy Systems, Increase Industrial Efficiency and Improve Infrastructure
Five cleantech startups selected to drive sustainable infrastructure and innovation in the Southeast
ATLANTA, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cox Cleantech Accelerator, a partnership between Cox Enterprises, gener8tor, and the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub, today announces a new cohort of five high-potential startups focused on improving efficiency and infrastructure in the Southeast through innovative cleantech solutions. Launched in 2024 as part of Cox's commitment to invest more than $2 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies, the 12-week accelerator program supports promising startups working to build a cleaner, more resilient Southeast.
"With nearly 300 global and regional headquarters and a surge in cleantech manufacturing investment, our region is rapidly becoming a national hub for sustainable innovation," said Miguel Granier, managing director of the Cox Cleantech Accelerator. "We're excited to help emerging cleantech startups tap into this momentum and become part of a thriving, solutions-driven ecosystem."
Building on the success of its first cohort, which included two startups that began pilot programs with Cox, the accelerator continues to deliver on its mission to scale real-world climate solutions. After a highly competitive selection process, the new cohort includes startups helping to keep the lights on during storms, cut energy waste in factories, speed up construction with smarter utility mapping, and make it easier to drive and charge electric vehicles in cities. These companies were selected for their potential to drive both economic growth and environmental impact. The Accelerator continues to attract the best talent across the U.S. and Cohort 2 marks a milestone in welcoming our first international startup looking to establish themselves in the U.S. right here in Atlanta.
"Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, and innovative solutions are needed now more than ever," said Jack Semrau, Atlanta Venture Ecosystem lead at Cox Enterprises. "Through the Cox Cleantech Accelerator, we're supporting companies that are not only building real-world cleantech solutions at scale but also driving tangible value and positioning the Southeast as a thriving hub for sustainability innovation."
The five companies selected for this cohort include:ul type="disc">
Each startup in the accelerator receives a $100,000 investment, mentorship from Cox business leaders, and hands-on support in product development, customer acquisition, and fundraising. The Cox Cleantech Accelerator is a twice-yearly program focused on commercial success and helping companies with new product-market fit tap into their first large-scale customers. The program is open to any startup working on solving, mitigating, or adapting to climate and environmental crises and engages with founders who reflect the diverse communities impacted by climate change.
To learn more about the Cox Cleantech Accelerator or to apply, visit gener8tor.com/cox.
About gener8tor
About Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub
About Cox Enterprises
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cox-cleantech-accelerator-cohort-aims-to-enhance-energy-systems-increase-industrial-efficiency-and-improve-infrastructure-302518732.html
SOURCE Cox Enterprises