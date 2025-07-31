[July 31, 2025] New Cox Cleantech Accelerator Cohort Aims to Enhance Energy Systems, Increase Industrial Efficiency and Improve Infrastructure Tweet

Five cleantech startups selected to drive sustainable infrastructure and innovation in the Southeast ATLANTA, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cox Cleantech Accelerator, a partnership between Cox Enterprises, gener8tor, and the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub, today announces a new cohort of five high-potential startups focused on improving efficiency and infrastructure in the Southeast through innovative cleantech solutions. Launched in 2024 as part of Cox's commitment to invest more than $2 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies, the 12-week accelerator program supports promising startups working to build a cleaner, more resilient Southeast. "With nearly 300 global and regional headquarters and a surge in cleantech manufacturing investment, our region is rapidly becoming a national hub for sustainable innovation," said Miguel Granier, managing director of the Cox Cleantech Accelerator. "We're excited to help emerging cleantech startups tap into this momentum and become part of a thriving, solutions-driven ecosystem." Building on the success of its first cohort, which included two startups that began pilot programs with Cox, the accelerator continues to deliver on its mission to scale real-world climate solutions. After a highly competitive selection process, the new cohort includes startups helping to keep the lights on during storms, cut energy waste in factories, speed up construction with smarter utility mapping, and make it easier to drive and charge electric vehicles in cities. These companies were selected for their potential to drive both economic growth and environmental impact. The Accelerator continues to attract the best talent across the U.S. and Cohort 2 marks a milestone in welcoming our first international startup looking to establish themselves in the U.S. right here in Atlanta. "Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, and innovative solutions are needed now more than ever," said Jack Semrau, Atlanta Venture Ecosystem lead at Cox Enterprises. "Through the Cox Cleantech Accelerator, we're supporting companies that are not only building real-world cleantech solutions at scale but also driving tangible value and positioning the Southeast as a thriving hub for sustainability innovation." The five companies selected for this cohort include: ul type="disc"> FNN is transforming utility and wildlife response with AI-powered lightning detection that pinpoints damage and ignitions in real time. Its High-Risk-Lightning™ (HRL™) solution uses proprietary edge-computing sensors to track lightning strikes and environmental conditions, reducing costly investigations, downtime and emergency response times.







Uptime Analytics helps technicians and engineers boost industrial asset performance with AI-driven applications that optimize energy use, reduce emissions and mitigate risk. Easily deployed across modern infrastructure, Uptime supports a wide range of sectors, from steel and oil to water and cement, without requiring on-site integration.



Prezerv maps underground utilities using AI to prevent costly delays and safety risks in urban construction. Its automated 3D mapping platform eliminates guesswork in civic and energy projects, streamlining operations, reducing emissions and accelerating in-service timelines.





Stak Mobility reclaims urban space with automated vertical parking towers that integrate EV charging and mobile self-service. Designed for developers, fleets and city drivers, Stak enables the transition to electric while solving a persistent urban challenge: space.



WhyGrene optimizes distributed energy systems with an all-in-one platform that helps utilities, businesses and microgrids plan, manage and coordinate clean energy assets. Using digital models and AI forecasting, WhyGrene simulates energy flows, predicts costs and enables virtual power plant operations to boost efficiency and unlock new revenue streams. Each startup in the accelerator receives a $100,000 investment, mentorship from Cox business leaders, and hands-on support in product development, customer acquisition, and fundraising. The Cox Cleantech Accelerator is a twice-yearly program focused on commercial success and helping companies with new product-market fit tap into their first large-scale customers. The program is open to any startup working on solving, mitigating, or adapting to climate and environmental crises and engages with founders who reflect the diverse communities impacted by climate change. To learn more about the Cox Cleantech Accelerator or to apply, visit gener8tor.com/cox. About gener8tor

gener8tor is a global venture ?rm and accelerator network that supports startups, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities and nonpro?ts to operate accelerator programs and conferences in more than 45 communities across 25 states and three countries. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022. The International Trade Council recognized gener8tor as the Global Venture Capital Firm of the Year in 2022. About Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub

Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub is a 501c3 public-private-academic partnership that aims to make innovation a driver of a robust, inclusive cleantech economy that creates jobs in growth industries, commercializes technology that combats climate change and elevates people and communities throughout Georgia and the Southeast. By making it easier for innovators to access the talent, capital and resources necessary to create organizations built to last, the Hub aims to make Georgia a leader in cleantech innovation and tomorrow's growth industries. For more information on how to get involved, visit?gacth.org. About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history of over 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

