New TriNetX Research Impact Report Illuminates How Real-World Data is Fueling Rare Disease Innovation
Analysis reveals strategic opportunities for pharmaceutical leaders to close treatment gaps and accelerate breakthroughs in underserved rare disease communities.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, driven by its vision of a connected world where data and intelligence power improved human health, has released its latest CSO Perspectives: Research Impact Report—Unlocking Rare Disease Insights, spotlighting how life sciences organizations are using real-world data (RWD) to drive innovation across the rare disease research continuum.
With 263-446 million persons affected globally at any point in time by 7,000 distinct conditions, this report makes clear that rare disease research is no longer niche; it is a high-stakes frontier for scientific and strategic advancement.
Drawing from real-world studies conducted utilizing RWD from the TriNetX LIVE™ platform, the report showcases how advanced data science is helping to overcomechronic evidence gaps and deliver actionable insights across the product lifecycle—from early feasibility to regulatory submission and market access.
"Rare diseases are chronically underserved but collectively common," said Jeffrey Brown, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at TriNetX. "Our data show that when applied thoughtfully, real-world evidence can do more than fill gaps. It can guide entirely new approaches to treatment and care."
Key Insights from the Report
"By combining deep clinical data with scalable analytics, we can illuminate what has long been invisible in rare disease research," said K. Arnold Chan, MD, ScD, SVP, Office of the Chief Scientific Officer at TriNetX. "These studies demonstrate how real-world data can capture the complexity of care and reveal patterns that traditional research often misses."
Why it Matters Now
The report underscores a seismic shift in rare disease research strategy. As traditional evidence-generation models strain under the weight of ultra-rare and complex diseases, integrated RWD platforms like TriNetX LIVE™ provide a scalable, regulatory-grade solution for drug development, trial design, and payer engagement.
