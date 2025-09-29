[July 31, 2025] New Toast Go® 3 Handheld with Cellular Connectivity and ToastIQ Unlocks Additional Revenue Potential-Anywhere Restaurants Operate Tweet

Today, Toast announces the Toast Go® 3, the latest evolution of its handheld point-of-sale device, designed to help restaurants deliver faster, smarter service-anywhere. Purpose-built for the rigors of hospitality, Toast Go® 3 combines speed, durability, and comfort in a lighter, sleeker design that keeps up with teams from patios to festivals to curbside. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731400794/en/ Courtesy of Toast Toast Go® 3 is the only handheld that combines ToastIQ, Toast's intelligence engine, with built-in cellular connectivity, enabling staff to take orders, process payments, and print receipts over both Wi-Fi and cellular networks, with seamless switching between them. Several ToastIQ features, embedded across the Toast platform, specifically enhance handheld service: Menu Upsells*, which deliver real-time prompts to help boost checks; Shift at a Glance* providing instant updates so every staff member knows what's 86'd; and Digital Chits that highlight guest preferences and special occasions right on their handhelds, giving staff the tools to deliver unparalleled hospitality. "The launch of our first Toast Go handheld in 2018 revolutionized restaurants by putting the power of Toast directly into staff's hands. Since then, our handhelds have powered over 2 billion orders, and every aspect of the new Toast Go® 3 is shaped by that wealth of experience," said Steve Fredette, President and Co-Founder of Toast. "The small details in a dining experience, like seamless service or remembering a guest's name and preferences, can be the deciding factor in whether someone returns or not. We believe these little things make a big difference in hospitality, and it's why we're so excited for these new capabilities to be introduced to our handhelds." The modern restaurant landscape demands flexibility, with on-premise, takeout, and delivery now fundamental service models. Restaurants are adeptly reaching guests in a multitude of locations, with 43% of those surveyed by Toast extending their offerings to off-premise catering, curbside pickup, and even operations within food halls and farmers markets.1 The new Toast Go® 3 was designed to meet that demand and also offer: Cellular network payments and printing: With Toast Go ® 3, servers don't have to run back and forth to take payments and print tickets. Cellular printing allows for seamless receipt and kitchen ticket printing on devices across separate internet networks, significantly extending service areas beyond traditional Wi-Fi range.

With Toast Go 3, servers don't have to run back and forth to take payments and print tickets. Cellular printing allows for seamless receipt and kitchen ticket printing on devices across separate internet networks, significantly extending service areas beyond traditional Wi-Fi range. Durable, restaurant-ready design: Whether it's dropped or exposed to spills, dust, or heat, Toast Go ® 3 is designed to endure the rigors of a busy shift. IP65-rated, it protects from dust and liquids, and with built-in shock absorption, can withstand drops from 5 feet-a device as resilient as the industry it serves.

Whether it's dropped or exposed to spills, dust, or heat, Toast Go 3 is designed to endure the rigors of a busy shift. IP65-rated, it protects from dust and liquids, and with built-in shock absorption, can withstand drops from 5 feet-a device as resilient as the industry it serves. Automated pairing recommendations anywhere: Through ToastIQ-powered Menu Upsells*, automatically populated prompts on the Toast Go ® 3 guide servers to suggest menu pairings, modifier suggestions, and upgrades in real time to staff, helping to act as a taining tool and drive additional revenue.

Through ToastIQ-powered Menu Upsells*, automatically populated prompts on the Toast Go 3 guide servers to suggest menu pairings, modifier suggestions, and upgrades in real time to staff, helping to act as a taining tool and drive additional revenue. Real-time staff intelligence: ToastIQ features deliver critical, in-the-moment information directly to staff handhelds and terminals. Digital Chits enable personalized service by sharing important guest details, and Shift at a Glance* helps enable efficient operations with instant updates-including specials, low stock notifications, and staffing changes, among others.

ToastIQ features deliver critical, in-the-moment information directly to staff handhelds and terminals. Digital Chits enable personalized service by sharing important guest details, and Shift at a Glance* helps enable efficient operations with instant updates-including specials, low stock notifications, and staffing changes, among others. Extended battery life: Designed for long shifts, the new Toast Go ® 3 handheld stays powered throughout service, allowing staff to offer continuous hospitality. In regular service, Toast Go ® 3 operates for more than 24 hours by consuming less power than the Toast Go ® 2.

Designed for long shifts, the new Toast Go 3 handheld stays powered throughout service, allowing staff to offer continuous hospitality. In regular service, Toast Go 3 operates for more than 24 hours by consuming less power than the Toast Go 2. Compact design: Toast Go® 3 delivers the same expansive screen for easy order taking and payment processing as Toast Go® 2 in a device that's 16% lighter and fits in a pocket-making it easy for staff to comfortably carry throughout a shift. The new handheld also includes built-in rear and front-facing cameras.



® 2 was already amazing, but I love the Toast Go® 3. On the first night we used them, a tornado knocked out our power-but thanks to cellular connectivity, we could still run cards and close out tabs without a hitch. We are now considering new possibilities for off-site events like a cocktail cart or festival pop-up. It's a game-changer for our flexibility," says Taelor Carmine, owner of Bodhi, a Thai craft cocktail bar and bistro in Indianapolis. "The upsell prompts have also made it quicker and easier for servers and bartenders to suggest add-ons, and it's been especially helpful for training new staff. We're even working with our in-house sommelier to build wine pairings into Menu Upsells* so all servers can give expert recommendations." The new Toast Go® 3 will be available in September. A Wi-Fi-only version is also available. To learn more about the Toast Go® 3, please visit www.toasttab.com/toastgo3.

*Indicates early release features. To try them, customers can go to the Toast Test Kitchen on Toast Shop. About Toast

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a comprehensive platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, payments, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front-of-house and back-of-house operations across service models including dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and retail. Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

