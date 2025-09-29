[July 31, 2025] New Report Reveals SMBs Rely on Both Business and Personal Credit Cards to Bankroll Operations Tweet

i2c Inc., a global financial technology innovator, today announced findings from a new commissioned study that examines how small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) utilize credit cards, the factors that influence card preferences, and the features that drive top-of-wallet decisions. Conducted in collaboration with PYMNTS Intelligence and based on a nationally representative survey of more than 580 U.S. SMBs, the new report, "SMB Growth Monitor: How Firms Use and Choose Credit Cards" finds that SMBs are increasingly blending both personal and business spending, younger firms are tapping deeper into available credit, and businesses across the board are prioritizing higher credit limits and industry-relevant perks over generic card features. "The study reinforces what we hear from the market every day: SMBs don't want a generic business credit card; they want intuitive, multi-functional payment tools and solutions that match their unique financial behaviors," said David Durovy, SVP of Transformation at i2c Inc. "Issuers that deliver flexible, targeted credit offerings have the opportunity to build lasting loyalty with SMBs during pivotal growth stages." Key findings from the report include: Blending business and personal credit is common : 54% of SMBs say they use both personal and business cards to finance operational expenses, with that figure jumping to 61% in large cities.

The latest study is part of i2c's ongoing effort to decode the financial behavior of small and medium-sized businesses, providing actionable insights that help financial institutions and fintechs create smarter, more relevant credit solutions for a rapidly evolving marketplace. Engineered for today's modern digital landscape, i2c's award-winning globally unified platform and configurable banking and payment solutions enable issuers to launch highly tailored credit offerings quickly, respond dynamically to user needs, and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale.

Download the complimentary report here to examine the full study findings and actionable insights. To learn how personalized, frictionless experiences - like instant approvals, tailored rewards and targeted education - are essential to building trust and long-term relationships with SMBs, watch the July 2025 PYMNTS interview with i2c's David Durovy. About i2c Inc. An award-winning global financial technology innovator powering credit, debit, prepaid, core banking, and money movement solutions, i2c unifies banking and payments in an all-in-one platform, transforming product personalization with a customer-centric architecture and accelerating speed-to-market with composable building-block solutions. Financial institutions and fintechs globally trust i2c to help them quickly and efficiently configure and scale differentiated financial offerings in an evolving, competitive market. Powered by innovation and driven by trust for more than 25 years, i2c blends modern ingenuity with expert reliability to supercharge exceptional banking and payments experiences for millions of users and billions of transactions worldwide. For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @i2cinc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731162461/en/

