TMCnet News
|
New Doximity Study Shows Modest Physician Pay Growth Amid Deeper Workforce Strain, Reimbursement Pressures
Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today released its 2025 Physician Compensation Report. The findings highlight a healthcare workforce under pressure, with modest compensation growth of 3.7%, a persistent gender pay gap of 26%, and growing concern from pediatric physicians about declining reimbursement.
"This year's study reflects a profession that's been under strain for years," said Amit Phull, MD, chief clinical experience officer at Doximity. "Pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists, in particular, are facing acute challenges. They're caring for some of the most vulnerable and complex patients in medicine, yet persistently lower pay and reimbursement threaten both workforce stability and patient access to care."
With over 80% of U.S. physicians as members, Doximity maintains one of the largest physician compensation data sets in the U.S. This year's compensation data draw from approximately 230,000 survey responses over six years, including more than 37,000 U.S. physician responses in 2024. The study also incorporates thousands of physician responses to additional surveys and polls fielded throughout 2024 and 2025.
Report Highlights
Gender and Specialty Pay Gaps
In a June 2025 survey of over 1,200 U.S. pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists:
Systemwide Strain and Uncertainty
In a June 2025 survey of over 1,100 U.S. physicians across multiple specialties:
In separate Doximity polls of over 2,000 U.S. physicians (May and June 2025):
Read Doximity's 2025 Physician Compensation Report.
About Doximity
Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include more than 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, streamline documentation and administrative paperwork, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731656425/en/