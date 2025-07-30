TMCnet News
New BeyondID Report Reveals Startling Gaps Between Identity Security Confidence and Practices
Most organizations say they're secure, but fail at fundamental safeguards
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID, a leading AI-powered, Managed Identity Solutions Provider (MISP), today released a startling new report that exposes a widespread gap between organizations' confidence in their identity security programs and their actual security behaviors. In fact, organizations with the highest confidence in their identity security capabilities are implementing fewer best practices than their less confident counterparts.
The report, "The Confidence Paradox: Delusions of Readiness in Identity Security," reveals that while 74% of IT decision-makers rate their identity posture as "Established" or "Advanced," their actual security practices paint a dramatically different picture:
"The confidenc many organizations express simply isn't backed by operational rigor," said Arun Shrestha, CEO of BeyondID. "What we're seeing is systemic overconfidence; leaders believe they're prepared, but fail to enforce the foundational controls that would actually keep them secure."
The impact of these gaps is alarming. In the past 24 months:
While 85% are "extremely" or "very" confident in their ability to detect breaches within 24 hours, survey respondents reported that the top consequences of breaches were operational downtime (71%), reputational damage (45%), and financial loss (41%).
"If confidence equaled preparedness, these incidents would be far less common," added Shrestha. "This misalignment between perception and reality leaves organizations critically exposed. While breaches tied to compromised credentials remain widespread, identity security often remains underfunded and inconsistently managed."
The report outlines actionable recommendations for closing the gap between perceived and actual readiness, including:
These findings are based on a 2025 BeyondID survey of US-based IT leaders, including vice presidents, directors, and managers across industries including healthcare, finance, and technology. Download the full report and learn how to close the confidence gap here.
