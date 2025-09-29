[July 30, 2025] New Supplyframe Research Reveals That Digital Maturity Is Stuck Below 3.0 as Manufacturers Globally Struggle to Get Ahead of Supply Chain Disruption Tweet

Supplyframe today unveiled new DSI Maturity Model research revealing that global manufacturers' average digital maturity score is just 2.9 out of 5. While slightly better than the average score (2) from last year's report, which focused on North American manufacturers, this new research indicates there is still significant room for growth. Highlighting this opportunity, Supplyframe's research divulges that a scant 5% of organizations globally can proactively predict and mitigate disruption before it impacts their business. This illustrates how many are stuck in a "reactive" mindset when it comes to risk mitigation. Furthermore, 75% of global manufacturers are still utilizing static systems and siloed organizations with minimal collaboration between engineering and supply chain teams. Yet, interestingly, electronics industry professionals are largely aware that continuing to rely on ad hoc spreadsheets for sourcing, and manually validating and optimizing bills of materials without access to real-time intelligence, keeps them in firefighting mode and can limit their growth potential. The research shows that 80% of global manufacturers recognize the need for "outside-in" market intelligence in either report form or as part of an integrated system. This is particularly crucial in a world in which events and policy changes related to tariff negotiations, geopolitical turmoil, climate change, rising product complexity, global pandemics, and chip shortages have created near-constant and elevated risk for global manufacturing and supply chains. "Our survey data shows that global manufacturers generally agree on the need for outside-in intelligence and cross-functional collaboration," said Steve Flagg, Supplyframe CEO and founder. "Given the level of uncertainty and rik in 2025, many are unsure of where to start and remain hesitant to invest without a clear roadmap. Our hope is that this new report, combined with the self-assessment survey, will help illuminate the path forward."



"Opportunities for further digital maturity and transformation exist across the globe, regardless of any global manufacturer's location or size," added Richard Barnett, chief marketing officer and SaaS sales leader at Supplyframe. "Digital maturity models like this one can empower transformation leaders to develop unique roadmaps that focus on root cause changes to continuously address uncertainty and risk, which is more prevalent than ever in 2025." To learn more, get Supplyframe's full new DSI Maturity Model report here.

To obtain your own digital maturity score, take our self-assessment, which takes just 7 minutes. About the DSI Maturity Model This is the second DSI Maturity Model report from Supplyframe. The first was focused primarily on North America; this new survey incorporated respondents from the European Union and Asia-Pacific regions. Supplyframe combined the findings to create global averages in the data, and the report itself examines regional differences as well. Based on feedback from customers and partners, Supplyframe created a baseline for digital maturity, focusing on organizational structure, people and talent, design for supply chain, technology and systems, and analytics and performance. Respondents in senior procurement, strategic sourcing, or supply chain positions from medium to large enterprise organizations across electronics industries completed a 12-question survey, which Supplyframe mapped to its five-level model illustrating digital maturity across global manufacturing. The model categorizes the five maturity levels as reactive, opportunistic, integrated, optimized, and predictive. Digitally mature organizations use an integrated platform to make collaborative design and sourcing decisions based on real-time intelligence - empowering them to identify and address risk early in the product lifecycle and throughout their strategic sourcing processes. About Supplyframe Supplyframe's unmatched industry ecosystem, and pioneering Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) Solutions, are transforming how people and businesses design, source, market, and sell products across the global electronics value chain. Leveraging billions of continuous signals of design intent, demand, supply, and risk factors, Supplyframe's DSI Platform is the world's richest intelligence resource for the electronics industry. Over 12 million engineering and supply chain professionals worldwide engage with our SaaS solutions, search engines, and media properties to power rapid innovation and optimize in excess of $150 billion in annual direct materials spend. Supplyframe is headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., with offices in Austin, Belgrade, Grenoble, Oxford, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. To join the Supplyframe community, visit supplyframe.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730517228/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]