[July 30, 2025] New Global Study Reveals 71% of Enterprises Are Using AI, but Only 30% Are Ready to Unlock Its True Potential

Enterprise leaders are eager to move beyond AI experimentation and unlock scalable value. However, new research from Kore.ai, a global leader in enterprise AI, reveals a critical gap: while 71% of companies are actively using or piloting AI, only 30% are prepared to scale - potentially slowing the momentum of the next wave of enterprise AI adoption. The new report, Practical Insights from AI Leaders, surveyed 1,000 senior business and technology leaders across 10 countries. It finds that 89% of respondents say their companies plan to increase AI investments in 2025, with three-quarters of all respondents planning to allocate up to half of their IT budgets to AI initiatives. However, scaling AI remains a major hurdle due to three key challenges: Lack of AI talent (44%)

Unpredictable costs associated with large language models (42%)

Persistent concerns around data privacy and regulatory compliance (41%) The report highlights the top strategies AI leaders are adopting to overcome these hurdles. First, leaders identified four critical investment areas that underpin scalability: hiring internal and external AI talent (66%), improving data quality (51%), strengthening solution security (40%), and upgrading IT infrastructure (37%). AI initiatives grounded in these focus areas are more likely to deliver sustainable, enterprise-wide value. Secondly, organizations are becoming more intentional about where and how they apply AI. Strikingly, 72% of respondents prefer to buy and customize AI solutions rather than build them from scratch internally, prioritizing ease of deployment, regulatory compliance, solution quality, and integration. The survey indicates that successful implementations have GenAI, LLMs, and conversational AI technologies already in production or scaling, while emerging areas like multi-modal AI, RAG agent orchestration, and agentic AI are gaining traction through active experimentation and pilots.



"AI is no longer experimental, it's foundational," said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. "We're seeing businesses reimagine how they operate, innovate, and grow-and AI is at the heart of this transformation. The future enterprise will have AI embedded across every function, with humans and intelligent agents working side by side. To prepare for this future, organizations must prioritize data readiness, build scalable infrastructure, implement responsible governance, and invest in empowering their workforce to thrive alongside AI." A focused AI strategy is key to scaling AI

To scale AI successfully, organizations must focus on measurable ROI. Senior leaders identified the top success indicators as operational efficiency, output quality, employee productivity, customer satisfaction, and time-to-completion. They identified the following as the most important application areas for AI: AI for business process orchestration (44%) - automation, operations, compliance, and risk management

- automation, operations, compliance, and risk management AI for workforce productivity (31%) - task automation, information discovery, and employee support

- task automation, information discovery, and employee support AI for customer experience (24%) - support and self-service While 71% of AI leaders report that their organizations are actively experimenting with or using AI across multiple departments and use cases, focusing on the right applications and having an organization-wide AI strategy from the start is proving essential for successful scaling. To access the full Practical Insights from AI Leaders report, please visit: AI Insights Report About Kore.ai Kore.ai is a leader in enterprise AI with over a decade of experience in helping large enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. It provides comprehensive offerings for AI work, process automation and customer service use cases coupled with an AI agent platform with no-code and pro-code tools for custom development and deployment at enterprise scale. Kore.ai takes an agnostic approach to models, data, cloud and applications used, giving customers freedom of choice. Trusted by over 500 partners and 450 Global 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando, Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers in India, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730715778/en/

