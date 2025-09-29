[July 30, 2025] New Thryv Workforce Center Manages Payroll for Small Businesses Tweet

Managing in-house payroll processing and tax compliance can be a time-consuming challenge for small businesses. According to the National Small Business Association's 2025 survey, 50 percent of small businesses spend more than three hours per month administering payroll taxes. To mitigate concerns around time and accuracy, Thryv® (NASDAQ: THRY), the leading small business marketing and sales platform, has launched Thryv Workforce Center™, a payroll solution designed for growing businesses. Powered by Gusto™, the leading people management platform for small businesses, Thryv Workforce Center saves SMBs valuable time by managing payroll and automated tax calculations directly within their existing Thryv account. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730917247/en/



Thryv Workforce Center, powered by Gusto, streamlines payments, taxes, and compliance - all inside the Thryv platform.

This full-service solution does more than just calculate pay. It simplifies the entire payroll process, combining essential tools into one platform that manages a business' HR, taxes, and staff payments. It can also perform tasks like direct deposit and the creation of tax forms. "Thryv is a trusted partner to over 100,000 small businesses and when we got growing requests to add payroll functionality to our platform, we listened," said Rees Johnson, Thryv's Chief Product Officer. "Most small businesses have to add separate payroll software, but now Thryv clients have the unique advantage of managing payroll within the same platform that they use daily for their business and marketing operations." Noted Clayton Stokum, CEO of Alpha Behavior Strategies, "Thryv has really helped me stay on top of the money coming in and made it easier to pay my employees as we continue to grow. It's given me clarity on where my money is going and that's been a game-changer." Core Benefits of Thryv Workforce Center Centralized employee data: ensures all employee data and payroll information is stored in one secure, accessible location, reducing the risk of errors and saving time on administrative tasks.

Payroll and automated tax filings: full-service payroll for W-2s and 1099s. Businesses can easily pay employees and contractors with automatic local, state and federal tax filings, helping to ensure tax compliance.

Multiple payment options: employers can opt for either check or a two-day direct deposit via Plaid, Inc.

Accessibility: employees can update direct deposit information and access pay stubs and tax forms at any time through the employee portal.

Simple and transparent pricing: employers only pay active W-2 employees monthly, and contractors, only in the months they are paid. Unlimited payroll runs and filings are included.

Flexibility: can be used by businesses looking to hire their first employee or those looking to switch from another system. "We know small business owners everywhere want to save time and reduce errors with all-in-one solutions. With the launch of Thryv's Workforce Center, more small businesses in home services, healthcare, legal, and more now have a new option to manage their team and their business in one place," said Yi Liu, the General Manager of Gusto Embedded. "We're thrilled they partnered with Gusto Embedded to build a payroll product specifically designed for their customers within Thryv's platform." ABOUT THRYV Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading sales and marketing platform designed to help small businesses attract new and repeat customers. Thryv software offers SMBs everything they need to manage day-to-day operations and grow efficiently. The platform's AI-supported marketing and business automations help business owners save time, compete, and win. More than 100K businesses globally use Thryv software to connect with customers and run and grow their business. For more information, visit www.thryv.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730917247/en/

