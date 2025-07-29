TMCnet News
New Book Offers Roadmap for Leading Through Disruption
Strategy and Change introduces a practical framework for navigating AI, economic volatility, and systemic risk
CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world defined by accelerating change—from the AI revolution to geopolitical and economic shocks—a new book offers a timely playbook for leaders navigating disruption.
Strategy and Change: Finding Opportunity in Disruption Through Insight, Choice, and Risk (Wiley, September 23, 2025) introduces a strategic framework designed to help both start-ups and market-leaders turn volatility into competitive advantage. Authored by a seasoned team of experts—Aaron Olson, Ward Ching, Richard Waterer, and Dr. B. Keith Simerson—the book is grounded in decades of consulting experience, executive leadership, and academic research.
"This timely book challenges leaders to rethink the components of decision-making and provides helpful frameworks and tools to support them with these endeavors."
A Resource for Today's Business Climate
With disruption no longer the exception but the norm, Strategy and Change delivers a blueprint for organizational resilience and growth. The book is especially relevant for executives, board members, strategy professionals, and rising leaders charged with making tough choices in turbulent times.
About the Authors
