[July 29, 2025] New Report from EverDriven Finds 98% of School Districts Are Modernizing Student Transportation to Improve Safety, Equity, and Access

Across the country, 98% of school districts are actively modernizing student transportation, according to EverDriven's newly released Future of Modern Student Transportation and Safety Report, a groundbreaking report that provides a comprehensive look at how school districts across the United States are modernizing their transportation systems to better serve students. With a sharp focus on safety, equity, and chronic absenteeism, districts are turning to technology and flexible models to ensure every student can get to school, especially those navigating the challenges of homelessness, living in foster care, or requiring specialized accommodations. "When student transportation is frictionless, education becomes more equitable," said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. "Districts across the country are modernizing student transportation to be student-centered, meeting the diverse needs of learners with technology, flexibility, and safety at the forefront. Every child deserves not just a ride to school, but a reliable, dignified path to opportunity." Key Findings from the Report 98% of districts are prioritizing transportation modernization.

Meanwhile, rising operational pressures are accelerating the need for modernization. Administrators report top pain points such as high maintenance costs (25%), inefficient routes and schedules (24%), and challenges meeting regulatory compliance requirements (23%). On-the-ground challenges include ensuring student safety (20%), coordinating schedules across diverse student groups (20%), adapting to shifting populations (19%), and improving communication with families (19%). Superintendents and transportation directors often differ in priorities, reinforcing the need for comprehensive, system-wide solutions.

The Modernization Response In response, school districts are turning to a wide range of technology-enabled and flexible transportation strategies that are safer, more efficient, and built around students' real-world needs. Many are already implementing: Real-time GPS tracking systems (52%), AI-assisted routing software (48%), and driver monitoring systems (47%) to improve visibility and reduce inefficiencies.

(44%) and (37%) to improve family engagement and responsiveness. Alternative Student Transportation models, already adopted by 37% of districts, are being used to serve students outside of standard bus routes and provide right-sized, technology-equipped vehicles. Additionally, most districts plan to expand investments in collision avoidance systems (36%), safety training programs (35%), and AI-powered logistics (34%) over the next five years. "We're witnessing a transformation in student transportation," said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. "Districts are reimagining what it means to serve every student with dignity, reliability, and safety. From AI-powered routing to inclusive mobility options, this report shows how schools are turning innovation into impact." Since 2015, EverDriven has transported more than 111,000 students, including 47,000+ experiencing homelessness and 32,000+ with disabilities, with a 99.99% safety record. The company continues to partner with school districts across the country to build reliable, flexible, and inclusive transportation systems. Download the full Future of Modern Student Transportation and Safety Report at https://info.everdriven.com/modern-student-transportation-and-safety-report Survey Methodology: The Future of Modern Student Transportation and Safety Report, developed by EverDriven in partnership with Hanover Research, is based on insights from more than 500 U.S.-based district leaders -including Superintendents, Chief Business Officers, and Transportation Directors, among others. About EverDriven EverDriven is the trusted leader in alternative student transportation, dedicated to ensuring that the most vulnerable children in the U.S. have access to safe and reliable transportation. Operating across 34 states with a network of over 9,000 drivers completing more than 2 million trips annually, EverDriven partners with school districts nationwide to eliminate transportation barriers and support student success. For more information, visit www.everdriven.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729385093/en/

