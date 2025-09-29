[July 29, 2025] New Torq AMP Alliance Program Debuts with Wiz, Zscaler, and Leading Global Cloud Platform to Accelerate Autonomous SecOps Tweet

Torq, the autonomous security operations leader, today announced the launch of the Torq AMP alliance program designed to drive agentic AI innovation. Torq AMP, which stands for Alliance and Momentum Partners, features prestigious launch companies including Google Cloud, Wiz, Zscaler, Anvilogic, Armis, Astrix Security, Cyera, Intezer, NVIDIA, Panther, Reco, Silverfort, Sweet Security, and Veeam. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729814021/en/ Torq AMP is unlike any other partner program in the history of cybersecurity. It exists in stark contrast to partner programs stuck in the distant past, built on elitist tiering systems, pay-to-play participation, and excessive bureaucracy. Torq AMP welcomes participants from the entire spectrum of cybersecurity innovation, whether it's a multi-billion-dollar multinational or a two-person startup just starting out in someone's garage. With Torq AMP, partners can easily leverage Torq's SecOps platform and its Agentic AI capabilities to create unique, high-value solutions that integrate across mutual customers' security stacks and ISV ecosystems. Torq AMP delivers builder-focused, not engineering-focused integrations that elevate the value of partner offerings and go far beyond the static, pre-defined integrations of typical tech alliances. It's all about driving mutual growth, adoption, and buzz for all participants. Torq was recently the subject of a major Forbes feature story which underlines its Agentic AI and brand impact and velocity-and what partners can expect when they work with the company. "What really sets Torq apart is its effort to blend cultural relevance and brand identity with technical innovation," said Forbes. "Behind the branding, the company is positioning its platform atthe center of one of cybersecurity's fastest-evolving trends: Agentic AI. Torq is focused on real-world application-particularly in operationalizing its Autonomous SOC vision."



Key benefits of joining Torq AMP include: Integrated Solution Creation -Build innovative, joint AI-driven SecOps solutions quickly and easily at scale, without heavy engineering efforts

Deep Torq Sales Enagement -Joint field marketing events, collaborative prospecting, and integrated presence in Torq demo environments

Strategic GTM Collaboration -Joint sales enablement, team training, channel packaging, ROI analysis, and reporting

-Joint sales enablement, team training, channel packaging, ROI analysis, and reporting Disruptive Marketing Activation-Integration highlighted within the Torq platform, on Torq's website, in customer and prospect emails, and across social posts, messaging, and custom swag "The goal of Torq AMP is to create the world's leading ecosystem of Agentic AI cybersecurity expertise," said Eldad Livni, CINO and Co-Founder, Torq. "We want to work with the most innovative vendors that deliver solutions with maximum impact as we realize the potential of the autonomous SOC. And that means joint offerings that combine cutting edge threat intelligence drawing from the deepest data pools with blazing fast AI-driven response, remediation, and mitigation. Together, Torq AMP partners will protect companies of all sizes from the ever-expanding spectrum of threats they're confronted with every second of every day."

"Our collaboration with Torq through Torq AMP underscores Google Cloud's commitment to empowering customers with robust cybersecurity solutions," said Boaz Maoz, Managing Director, Google Cloud Israel. "By combining Google Cloud's infrastructure and services with Torq's hyperautomation capabilities, we are helping SecOps teams enhance their security posture and streamline operations. We're excited about the opportunities this program creates to deliver significant value to our shared customers." "Torq was one of our first design partners and a launch partner of the Wiz Integration Network (WIN), so we couldn't be more thrilled to now be part of Torq AMP," said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility & Partnerships, Wiz. "Together, Torq and Wiz are not just empowering our joint ecosystems-we're redefining what's possible in SecOps by infusing it with autonomous SOC technology. We're enabling modern SOC analysts to operate with unprecedented precision and efficiency, accelerating response and elevating security outcomes." "Torq AMP is designed to provide actionable and exciting co-sell and co-marketing opportunities for alliance partners," said Omer Ansari, Senior Director, Technology Alliances, Zscaler. "Torq's deep integration with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange enables rapid response to threats and faster time to resolution. Now, with this program, we see even more potential to build innovative and differentiated offerings that deliver meaningful value for our customers." Learn more about Torq AMP at: https://torq.io/alliances/ About Torq Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its agentic AI security operations solutions. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Torq's customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefonica, Valvoline, and Wiz, as well as Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods, financial, hospitality, and sports apparel companies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729814021/en/

