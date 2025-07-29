[July 29, 2025] New Report from Cornerstone Advisors Reveals Vertical Banking Strategies Are Fueling Growth for Credit Unions and Community Banks Tweet

Commissioned by Nymbus, the report highlights how institutions like MSUFCU, Citizens Bank of Edmond, Vantage West CU, and PeoplesBank are capturing new markets with affinity-driven digital brands JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Cornerstone Advisors, "The New Growth Playbook: Vertical and Niche Strategies," commissioned by Nymbus, uncovers a seismic shift in how credit unions and community banks are driving growth. With rising interest rates, tightening margins, and competition from fintechs, institutions are turning to vertical banking strategies to scale faster, reduce costs, and serve new market segments. According to the report, the share of new checking account openings from fintechs, neobanks, and digital-first challengers jumped from 36% in 2020 to 44% in 2024. Community institutions, constrained by legacy systems and disproportionate compliance costs, are seeking alternative growth models. Vertical and niche strategies—targeting groups based on life stage, profession, or affinity—are delivering outsized returns. "Community is no longer just a geographic construct, but an affinity construct," said Ron Shevlin, Chief Research Officer at Cornerstone Advisors and lead author of the report. "Pursuing an affinity banking strategy means tailoring experiences and roducts for a distinct 'community' with shared and unique needs. It's not just about marketing segmentation and messaging."



Cornerstone interviewed executives from four financial institutions successfully pursuing vertical banking strategies in partnership with Nymbus. Standout case studies include: Michigan State University Federal Credit Union ($8.2B+ AUM), which launched AlumniFi, Collegiate, and Pillur to expand beyond their campus and serve young grads and small business owners.

Federal Credit Union ($8.2B+ AUM), which launched AlumniFi, Collegiate, and Pillur to expand beyond their campus and serve young grads and small business owners. PeoplesBank ($4.3B+ AUM), which launched ZYNLO Bank for young consumers and Union Workers Financial Services for union workers

Vantage West Credit Union ($3.1B+ AUM), which offers HUSTL Financial for gig workers, solopreneurs, and freelancers.

Citizens Bank of Edmond ($413M+ AUM), which created ROGER Bank to support military members overlooked by larger institutions. By launching vertical brands with a modern, sidecar core alternative, Cornerstone found institutions are also reducing costs, accelerating speed to market, and avoiding operational strain on their main business. These digital spin-offs act as innovation labs, driving faster product testing, stronger engagement, and increased margins.

"This report validates what we've been building at Nymbus: giving institutions the ability to test new ideas, refine customer and member experiences, and move with a speed legacy systems simply can't match," said Jeffery Kendall, CEO and Chairman at Nymbus. "Vertical banking isn't a trend. It's a proven growth model." The full report is available now to download at https://hubs.ly/Q03zbtrR0 . About Nymbus Nymbus delivers a cloud-based, highly extensible, full-stack banking platform, empowering community banks and credit unions to accelerate their growth and market positioning. Founded in 2015, Nymbus modernizes legacy core systems that support both brick-and-mortar operations and digital-first institutions, and facilitates the launch of vertical banking strategies or subsidiary brands with a sidecar Core alternative. The Nymbus Banking Platform solution delivers the technology, people, and processes to scale as your financial institution grows. About Cornerstone Advisors For over 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies, and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions, and fintechs. From technology system selection and implementation to contract negotiations, vendor management, performance improvement programs, strategic planning, merger integration, and enterprise program management, Cornerstone combines its expertise with proprietary data to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-from-cornerstone-advisors-reveals-vertical-banking-strategies-are-fueling-growth-for-credit-unions-and-community-banks-302515633.html SOURCE Nymbus

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]