[July 29, 2025] New K-12 Survey Report, from NSPRA and SchoolStatus, Highlights Growing Movement to Elevate Student Voice in K-12 School Communications

New findings from a survey of K-12 communications professionals, reveals opportunities to use student voice as a powerful tool for addressing challenges like chronic absenteeism and engagement. ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As K-12 leaders look for ways to strengthen trust, engagement, and belonging, a growing number of districts are turning to a key partner in the work: their students. A new national report from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) and SchoolStatus reveals that districts that incorporate student voice into their communication strategies—through videos, messaging, and peer-created content—are seeing real results: stronger family engagement, increased student confidence, and more authentic school-community connection. The report, Elevating Student Voice in School Communications: A Data-Informed Look at Emerging Practices in School PR , is based on a spring 2025 survey, which received 185 responses from K-12 communications professionals. It includes real-world examples from school districts to explore how student perspectives are being incorporated into communication strategies. It highlights the growing use of first-person student storytelling, direct-to-student messaging, and student internships as strategies to build trust, improve engagement, and strengthen school-community relationships. "School communicators do more than share information. They help build connection, trust, and belonging in our communities," said Barbara M. Hunter, APR, Executive Director of NSPRA. "Elevating student voice is not just a feel-good initiative. It is a powerful strategy to engage families, strengthen relationships, and improve student outcomes." Key Findings Include: Video storytelling leads te way: 81% of districts using student voice strategies rely on video as their primary format.

Direct communication with students is growing, but there is room for improvement in this area: 65% of districts report at least some direct communication with students about matters that are also shared with families, such as academic updates, behavioral expectations or attendance However, just 39% of districts copy students on email messages to families, and just 37% include students in family-teacher conferences, allowing them to be active participants

Internships on the rise: 30% of districts now involve students as interns or communication ambassadors, helping create content and amplify student perspectives

Equity efforts around student storytelling vary significantly. While some districts say they intentionally recruit students with diverse perspectives, fewer encourage multilingual storytelling or provide structured support to help students share their stories



61% of districts that track comparisons report student-led content generates higher engagement than staff-created communications

80% of respondents observe that student voice positively impacts family engagement

A majority (55%) said direct communication with students improves academic outcomes Building Inclusive Student Voice Strategies

The report outlines a three-part approach for districts to strengthen student voice efforts:

Start with student presence by incorporating quotes, videos, and creative work into everyday communications to build trust and visibility

by incorporating quotes, videos, and creative work into everyday communications to build trust and visibility Develop shared ownership through internships, ambassador programs, and student participation in content creation and feedback

through internships, ambassador programs, and student participation in content creation and feedback Build sustainable systems by aligning student voice efforts with district communications plans and regularly tracking engagement The report also highlights inclusive practices, such as prioritizing student consent, offering mentorship and support for underrepresented students, featuring diverse stories, involving student panels in review processes and expanding multilingual and accessible communications. "When districts invite students to take an active role in communication, it helps create stronger connections across the entire school community," said Dr. Kara Stern, Director of Education for SchoolStatus. "This research shows the value of giving students meaningful opportunities to share their experiences in ways that build trust and engagement." The report also explores common challenges, including limited staff time and capacity, privacy considerations and hesitancy around addressing sensitive topics. To address these barriers and others, it offers practical strategies and scalable examples to help districts start or expand student voice initiatives, regardless of size or resources. The full report is available here . About NSPRA

As the leader in school communication, NSPRA serves more than 2,900 members who work primarily as communication directors in public school districts and education organizations throughout the United States and Canada. NSPRA provides high-quality professional development programming through on-demand learning, an annual National Seminar, webinars, online forums, and resources. For more information, visit NSPRA's website at www.nspra.org. About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus gives educators the clarity and tools they need to get students to class and keep them moving ahead. The robust portfolio of solutions improves attendance, increases family engagement, supports educator development, and enhances administrative efficiency for thousands of districts and over 22 million students across all 50 states. By combining student insight, better systems, and meaningful support, SchoolStatus helps teachers and staff focus on students—making it easier to see what matters, act with speed, and stay focused on students. Contacts:

