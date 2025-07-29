TMCnet News
|
New K-12 Survey Report, from NSPRA and SchoolStatus, Highlights Growing Movement to Elevate Student Voice in K-12 School Communications
New findings from a survey of K-12 communications professionals, reveals opportunities to use student voice as a powerful tool for addressing challenges like chronic absenteeism and engagement.
ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As K-12 leaders look for ways to strengthen trust, engagement, and belonging, a growing number of districts are turning to a key partner in the work: their students.
A new national report from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) and SchoolStatus reveals that districts that incorporate student voice into their communication strategies—through videos, messaging, and peer-created content—are seeing real results: stronger family engagement, increased student confidence, and more authentic school-community connection.
The report, Elevating Student Voice in School Communications: A Data-Informed Look at Emerging Practices in School PR, is based on a spring 2025 survey, which received 185 responses from K-12 communications professionals. It includes real-world examples from school districts to explore how student perspectives are being incorporated into communication strategies. It highlights the growing use of first-person student storytelling, direct-to-student messaging, and student internships as strategies to build trust, improve engagement, and strengthen school-community relationships.
"School communicators do more than share information. They help build connection, trust, and belonging in our communities," said Barbara M. Hunter, APR, Executive Director of NSPRA. "Elevating student voice is not just a feel-good initiative. It is a powerful strategy to engage families, strengthen relationships, and improve student outcomes."
Key Findings Include:
Building Inclusive Student Voice Strategies
The report also highlights inclusive practices, such as prioritizing student consent, offering mentorship and support for underrepresented students, featuring diverse stories, involving student panels in review processes and expanding multilingual and accessible communications.
"When districts invite students to take an active role in communication, it helps create stronger connections across the entire school community," said Dr. Kara Stern, Director of Education for SchoolStatus. "This research shows the value of giving students meaningful opportunities to share their experiences in ways that build trust and engagement."
The report also explores common challenges, including limited staff time and capacity, privacy considerations and hesitancy around addressing sensitive topics. To address these barriers and others, it offers practical strategies and scalable examples to help districts start or expand student voice initiatives, regardless of size or resources.
The full report is available here.
About NSPRA
About SchoolStatus
Contacts:
Annmarie Ely, Senior Strategist
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-k-12-survey-report-from-nspra-and-schoolstatus-highlights-growing-movement-to-elevate-student-voice-in-k-12-school-communications-302515943.html
SOURCE SchoolStatus