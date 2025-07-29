TMCnet News
New Study from GTIA Shows SMBs in the U.S. are Hungry for Technology and Focused on Growth, Efficiency, and AI
Research from the industry association highlights SMB's willingness to invest more in the technology and talent needed to help advance customer experience, worker productivity and innovation
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) today released new B2B market research and intelligence that reveals how and why small and midsize businesses (SMBs) in the U.S. are leaning into technology and leveraging the talent of ITSPs to solve for real business outcomes.
Unveiled during ChannelCon 2025, GTIA's annual end-user research focuses on three key business and technology trends. These include:
"Today's SMBs are prioritizing growth, operational efficiency and increasingly AI," said Carolyn April, VP of Research and Market Intelligence, GTIA. "And with 80% of SMBs acknowledging they have "some or a lot of room" for improvement with respect to vision and strategy for use of tech, the time is now for IT service professionals to step in and get IT done right."
Other notable insights revealedin the 2025 study:
"SMBs and the channel partners who support them are stepping into a new era of technology leadership and B2B growth," said April. "The future is now as SMBs and ITSPs forge stronger partnerships and work together to enhance security, scale efficiently, and apply AI in meaningful ways to improve upon the customer experience, productivity, and innovation, while operating secure by default."
To learn more about technology's impact on today's SMBs, download the 2025 GTIA SMB Technology & Buying Trends Research at no cost, click here.
