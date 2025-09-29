[July 29, 2025] New Torq AMP Alliance Program Debuts with Armis As a Launch Partner to Accelerate Autonomous SecOps Tweet

Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, today announced it has been selected as a launch partner for the Torq AMP alliance program, designed to drive agentic AI innovation. Armis was chosen due to its leading Cyber Exposure Management Platform, Armis CentrixTM, that seamlessly integrates with Torq's SecOps platform to empower customers and their SOC/Incident Response teams. "As the leader in Cyber Exposure Management, Armis is redefining how organizations understand, prioritize, and reduce risk across their entire attack surface," said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder of Armis. "Our AI-driven platform provides unmatched visibility and contextual intelligence across IT, OT, IoT, medical, and cloud assets-empowering security teams to act decisively. That's why we're excited to join Torq's AMP Alliance. The combination of Armis Centrix™ and Torq's agentic AI delivers a new level of SecOps automation, where detetion, enrichment, and response happen in real time, with precision. Together, we're making autonomous security operations a practical reality for modern enterprises."



Organizations can achieve a new level of security efficiency and effectiveness by leveraging the powerful synergy between Armis CentrixTM and Torq's automation capabilities. Armis delivers complete asset discovery and real-time threat intelligence, enabling teams to prioritize critical risks across their entire attack surface. Torq enhances this by allowing security professionals to build and deploy robust, automated workflows without scripting, transforming insight into immediate action. This seamless integration accelerates threat response, automates vulnerability remediation, and enforces device compliance, ultimately reducing manual workloads and strengthening an organization's overall risk posture. "Torq AMP partners include some of the most prestigious and cutting edge cybersecurity companies in the world and we are excited to welcome Armis to the fold," said Eldad Livni, CINO and Co-Founder, Torq. "Armis is an example of an innovative vendor that delivers solutions with maximum impact as we realize the potential of the autonomous SOC, together. And that means joint offerings that combine cutting edge threat intelligence drawing from the deepest data pools with blazing fast AI-driven response, remediation, and mitigation. Together, Torq and Armis will protect organizations from the ever-expanding spectrum of threats they're confronted with every second of every day."

Learn more about Armis' collaboration with Torq and its wider technology partner ecosystem here. About Armis Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets - from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California. About Torq Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its agentic AI security operations solutions. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Torq's customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefonica, Valvoline, and Wiz, as well as Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods, financial, hospitality, and sports apparel companies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729258158/en/

