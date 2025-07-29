TMCnet News
New Report Shows Student Academic Recovery Remains Elusive
Curriculum Associates' State of Student Learning 2025 reveals persistent post-pandemic challenges in reading and mathematics
NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Curriculum Associates finds that five years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, academic recovery has stalled nationwide, and achievement gaps have widened. The State of Student Learning 2025 report offers one of the most comprehensive looks at Grades K–8 student performance in reading and mathematics, based on data from close to 14 million students who took the i-Ready Diagnostic assessment in the 2024–2025 school year.
The report shows that most students have not yet reached pre-pandemic achievement levels, and some are falling even further behind. The report does find some bright spots: Some historically underserved schools, especially majority-Black schools, are seeing modest, positive gains in both reading and mathematics. However, those gains have not yet translated into closing longstanding disparities.
"This report shows that disrupted schooling due to the pandemic continues to impact student learning, particularly for students who are in early grades, are lower performing, or ar from historically underserved communities," said Kristen Huff, head of measurement at Curriculum Associates. "Academic recovery has never been one-size-fits-all, and these results reaffirm the importance of nuanced, data-informed approaches. Above all, they underscore the vital work educators are doing every day to meet students where they are and help them move forward."
Key Findings
A Data-Driven, Nationwide Look
The 2025 report examines data through the critical years pre- and post-pandemic, from spring 2019 to spring 2025. Using a nationally representative sample of more than 11.7 million reading and 13.4 million mathematics assessments, the research examines:
The findings reinforce that targeted support is needed to ensure every student can thrive academically, especially younger students, lower-performing students, and historically underserved communities.
