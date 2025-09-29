[July 29, 2025] New Era Helium's JV Closes on 235-Acre AI Data Center Site in Permian Basin, With Option to Expand to 438 Acres in Total as Buildout Accelerates Tweet

New Era Helium, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEHC) ("NEH" or the "Company"), a next-gen exploration and production platform in the Permian Basin, today announced that Texas Critical Data Centers LLC ("TCDC"), its 50/50 joint venture with Sharon AI, Inc., has closed on the acquisition of 235 acres from Grow Odessa. The acreage is located in Ector County, Texas and is in close proximity to the City of Odessa. TCDC is developing a large artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) campus designed to scale beyond 1 GW to meet the surging demand for AI and GPU infrastructure. The facility will integrate advanced energy, cooling, and the potential for CCUS technologies to reduce environmental impact and deliver best-in-class efficiency. Expansion Opportunity

TCDC has also signed an exclusive letter of intent (LOI) with Grow Odessa for an additional 203 contiguous acres, expanding the site to 438 acres. The site is strategically located near key infrastructure, including fiber optic cable, multiple large intrastate natural gas transmission lines, and CO2 pipeline infrastructure. To support the buildout, TCDC will now apply to form an Industrial District with the City of Odessa to facilitate access to municipal services such as water and wastewater treatment. The acreage currently resides within Ector County but just outside the Odessa city limits. Forming the Industrial District will enable TCDC to maintain favorable Ector County zoning regulations rather than adopt City of Odessa zoning-an important advantage for development speed and flexibility. E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Helium, Inc. commented: "Closing on this site marks a key milestone in our strategy to align Permian Basin energy assets with the explosive growth in AI and HPC demand. It advances our long-term vision to transform these resources into critical digital infrastructure, creating a high-impact, future-ready platform that will deliver scalable growth and meaningful value for shareholders." About New Era Helium, Inc.

New Era Helium, Inc. is a next-gen exploration and production platform unlocking the full value of its Permian Basin assets. The Company controls over 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico, with more than 1.5 Bcf of proved and probable helium reserves sourced alongside natural gas production. Through its joint venture, Texas Critical Data Centers, LLC, NEHC is capturing multi-sector growth across helium, power, and data infrastructure. For more information, visit https://www.newerahelium.com. Follow New Era Helium on LinkedIn and X.



About Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC)

Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC) is a 50/50 joint venture between New Era Helium, Inc. and Sharon AI, Inc., established in 2024 to develop next-generation AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure in the Permian Basin. TCDC's flagship project is a 250MW data center campus in Ector County, Texas, purpose-built to meet surging demand for AI and cloud GPU workloads. The site will feature advanced natural gas power generation, liquid cooling systems, and the potential for carbon capture integration, delivering scalable, energy-efficient compute capacity. For more information, visit www.texascriticaldatacenters.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) our ability to effectively operate our business segments; (b) our ability to manage our research, development, expansion, growth and operating expenses; (c) our ability to evaluate and measure our business, prospects and performance metrics; (d) our ability to compete, directly and indirectly, and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry; (e) our ability to respond and adapt to changes in technology and customer behavior; (f) our ability to protect our intellectual property and to develop, maintain and enhance a strong brand; and (g) other factors (including the risks contained in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729354856/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]