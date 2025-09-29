[July 29, 2025] New N-able Report Underscores Escalating Cyber Threats Facing SMBs Tweet

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company delivering a unified cyber resiliency platform, today launched its first annual 2025 threat report, exploring the rise in cyberattacks on small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) ranging from 100-2,500 employees. The report uncovers a dramatic rise in detected threats across SMBs, from approximately 48,749 in June 2024 to over 13.3 million by June 2025, as they increasingly invest in the proper security tools to monitor their environments and mitigate risk. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729130190/en/ New N-able Report Underscores Escalating Cyber Threats Facing SMBs While many SMBs have long assumed they're too small to be targeted by cybercriminals, new data from N-able shows that perception is rapidly changing. Threat actors are increasingly favoring quicker, low-effort attacks on SMBs over complex enterprise breaches, exploiting limited defenses for faster payoffs. The N-able unified platform is designed to help SMBs level the playing field by delivering enterprise-grade visibility, protection, and response capabilities tailored to their unique needs. "Legacy security controls don't keep pace with the challenges faced by today's SMB," said Kevin O'Connor, Director of Thret Research at N-able. "Adversaries are constantly developing and deploying attacks that exploit common gaps in visibility and response. SMBs need solutions that deliver coverage across the threat lifecycle and fit within operational constrains - exactly what N-able provides."



Using data from the N-able ecosystem, the N-able threat research team revealed the following: Cybercriminals are targeting small and midsized businesses more than ever: Attackers are no longer skipping over smaller businesses - in fact, they're increasingly targeting them.

Attackers are no longer skipping over smaller businesses - in fact, they're increasingly targeting them. AI is supercharging social engineering: Attackers are leveraging generative AI to create convincing phishing messages that resemble real people and writing styles. Certain messages are even able to fool the most tech-savvy of employees.

Attackers are leveraging generative AI to create convincing phishing messages that resemble real people and writing styles. Certain messages are even able to fool the most tech-savvy of employees. Ransomware remains a significant threat: The pervasive impact of ransomware accounted for nearly 1.9 million detections in the first half of 2025 observed by the team. "The findings align closely with what we're seeing, the pace of change in cybersecurity is relentless. It's easy to get caught up in the complexity of today's landscape: AI-driven threats, ransomware attacks, evolving regulations, and a flood of new tools and technologies. But real success comes from going back to the basics. Things like maintaining patches, ensuring reliable backups, continuous monitoring, endpoint protection, and having clear processes in place - businesses can't afford to operate in reactive mode," said Vinod Paul, President at Align. "When we stay grounded in the basics, we're in the best position to protect our clients and build lasting trust. We trust N-able as a partner that delivers on the promise of cybersecurity."

N-able will demonstrate its unified platform-purpose-built to address threats across every stage of the attack lifecycle at Black Hat 2025, taking place August 5-7 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The platform integrates cyber resilience across endpoint management, security operations and backup and data protection. Attendees can visit the N-able team at Booth #3064. To view the full report, please visit https://www.n-able.com/resources/threat-report-2025. About N-able At N-able, our mission is to protect businesses against evolving cyberthreats with a unified cyber resiliency platform to manage, secure, and recover. Our scalable technology infrastructure includes AI-powered capabilities, market-leading third-party integrations, and the flexibility to employ technologies of choice-to transform workflows and deliver critical security outcomes. Our partner-first approach combines our products with experts, training, and peer-led events that empower our customers to be secure, resilient, and successful. n-able.com © 2025 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved. The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Category: Company View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729130190/en/

