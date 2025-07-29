TMCnet News
New ETC report demonstrates that wind and solar-dominant power systems are competitive, reliable, and technically and economically feasible
LONDON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) has today published a landmark report, Power Systems Transformation: Delivering Competitive, Resilient Electricity in High-Renewable Systems. The report sets out that global power systems dominated by wind and solar generation can reliably deliver electricity at costs comparable to or lower than today's fossil fuel-based power systems in most parts of the world.
Electricity is projected to provide up to 70% of global final energy consumption in a decarbonised energy system, growing from around 20% today. Total global electricity demand could potentially triple, reaching 90,000 TWh by 2050 compared to 30,000 TWh today, and be met with new generation predominantly from wind and solar.
A Global Opportunity
The report shows that many countries can operate power systems with 70% or more electricity from wind and solar, using proven technologies available today, like battery storage, other energy storage, long-distance transmission, and flexible energy use. It highlights significant regional opportunities:
Rapid electrification of buildings, transport and industries and decarbonisation of power systems must advance together to keep costs per kilowatt-hour affordable for consumers and businesses.
"Multiple technologies, including nuclear and geothermal, may play a role in zero-carbon power systems. But wind and solar will be the dominant source of power in most countries, providing 70% or more of electricity at costs at or below today's fossil-based systems. In particular, in the global sun belt, the collapsing cost of solar PV and batteries makes possible far cheaper and more rapid growth in green electricity supply than seemed feasible 10 years ago. But wind belt countries can also achieve cost-effective decarbonisation by leading in offshore wind, long-duration storage, and grid innovation." said Adair Turner, Chair of the Energy Transitions Commission.
Key Findings:
Policymakers, the power industry, and financial institutions should collaborate to ensure:
"Renewables are the core of the global energy transition, delivering clean, reliable, and affordable power. Wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, storage and modern grids are transforming electricity systems and opening new opportunities for growth, investment, and energy security.
To keep this momentum, deployment must advance alongside grid expansion, market reform, and investment. Together, these build competitive, resilient systems that support jobs and economic progress. With governments leading and the private sector supporting, renewables will deliver a clean, secure, and just energy future." said Bruce Douglas, CEO at Global Renewables Alliance.
The ETC also published a supplementary briefing, Connecting the World: Long-Distance Transmission as a Key Enabler of a Zero-Carbon Economy, focused on the role of cross-border interconnectors and long-distance transmission in accelerating the energy transition.
Additional Quotes
