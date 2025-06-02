[July 28, 2025] New Survey Highlights Credit Knowledge Gaps Among U.S. Adults Tweet

Credit One Bank Launches "The Credit Wreckers" Campaign to Help Consumers Avoid Credit Pitfalls and Build Better Credit LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by Credit One Bank, a leader in the credit card industry, reveals a lack of knowledge of credit fundamentals among U.S. adults who own credit cards. The findings point to critical knowledge gaps in areas such as credit utilization, payment behavior, closing unused accounts and how these behaviors can negatively affect credit scores, underscoring the pressing need for financial education from a credible source. "Financial setbacks can affect anyone but understanding how credit works is a game-changer when building or rebuilding your financial future," said Steve Min, Chief Credit Officer at Credit One Bank. "Our recent survey results revealed that many Americans lack foundational knowledge about credit. By providing education resources, Credit One Bank aims to empower individuals to take charge of their credit health and build a stronger financial future." Survey Findings †

The survey, conducted in partnership with YouGov, highlighted critical gaps in credit knowledge among U.S. adults who own credit cards: 72% were unaware that a missed payment can stay on their credit report for up to seven years .

were unaware that a . 65% were unaware that the maximum amount of available credit they should use at any given time is 30% .

were that the . 70% were unaware that they should keep their oldest credit card accounts open and use them at least once every few months .

were unaware that they should . 48% were unaware that creditors may close accounts due to inactivity , thus potentially reducing the length of their credit history.

were unaware that , thus potentially reducing the length of their credit history. 34% didn't understand the difference between a hard and soft credit inquiry. These survey results revealed an opportunity for Credit One Bank to empower people on their credit journey by promoting greater financial literacy. Introducing "The Credit Wreckers" Campaign Today, Credit One Bank launched "The Credit Wreckers," a character-driven campaign spotlighting common credit missteps and encouraging improved credit habits. Each character personifies one of these missteps in a playful, easy to understand and informative way. Max Out : Max Out's eyes are bigger than his wallet. When he sees something he wants, he buys it…and his credit score pays the price. What Max Out doesn't know is that he should only use 30% or les of his available credit, because using his full line can lower his score. 1

: Max Out's eyes are bigger than his wallet. When he sees something he wants, he buys it…and his credit score pays the price. What Max Out doesn't know is that he should only use 30% or les of his available credit, because using his full line can lower his score. Miss Payment : Miss Payment means well, but more often than not, she misses her monthly credit card payments. What she doesn't know is that each missed payment can stay on her credit report for up to seven years. If only she would set up Autopay, she'd never miss a payment again. 2

: means well, but more often than not, she misses her monthly credit card payments. What she doesn't know is that each missed payment can stay on her credit report for up to seven years. If only she would set up Autopay, she'd never miss a payment again. Cancelina: Watch out for Cancelina. She just loves canceling her unused credit cards once they're paid off. But what she doesn't know is that canceling them can decrease the length of her credit history and hurt her credit mix.3



Amber Greenwalt , SVP of Brand and Advertising at Credit One Bank. "Small, incremental changes can have a big impact on improving credit health. Our goal with the Credit Wreckers is to simplify complex topics, and provide actionable tips, all while making it fun and relatable. Credit building doesn't have to be daunting, and this campaign is about making credit easier to understand for everyone, no matter where they are in their financial journey." The Credit Wreckers campaign comes to life across an integrated ad campaign narrated by actor Chris Parnell. The ads are featured across broadcast and social. To explore the Credit Wreckers campaign and meet the characters, visit https://www.CreditWreckers.com. For more financial tips, visit https://www.creditonebank.com/articles.

Credit One Bank provides credit education resources to help individuals understand and improve their credit health. From in-depth articles on over 20 topics to practical tips and insights, the company is dedicated to equipping cardmembers with the knowledge to help them make well-informed financial decisions. 1 Source: Credit One Bank, "4 Habits People with Good Credit Possess", creditonebank.com

2 Source: Credit One Bank, "How Long Does a Late Payment Stay on your Credit Reports", creditonebank.com

3 Source: Credit One Bank, "Should I Cancel My Credit Card", creditonebank.com

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,007 adults, of whom 1469 have a credit card. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28 May - 2 June 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+). About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. Contact Information

