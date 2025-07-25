[July 25, 2025] New AI Automation Platform Learns Like a Human--Infofla's Selto V2 Now Available Tweet

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infofla, a fast-growing AI startup specializing in workflow automation, has launched Version 2 of its flagship product 'Selto', delivering major upgrades that dramatically improve precision, flexibility, and user control. Powered by Infofla's proprietary 'VLAgent' engine—an AI system that combines large language models with advanced image recognition—Selto V2 enables businesses to automate complex digital tasks with human-like adaptability. Unlike traditional RPA (robotic process automation) tools, which often break down when unexpected screen changes occur, Selto can visually recognize and respond to real-time UI changes like pop-ups or layout modifications. "This update focuses on making automation more intuitive and flexible," said In-mook Choi, CEO of Infofla. "With Selto V2, anyone can easily design and manage automated workflows—even across unpredictable digital environments." Selto V2 intoduces a new level of intelligence and flexibility for business automation. The upgraded version can now visually confirm what it has learned from screen, making it easier for users to identify and resolve issues quickly. This improvement helps boost reliability and transparency, especially in fast-changing digital environments.



The platform also adapts dynamically to conditional scenarios. For instance, Selto can now tailor workflows based on different user types or interface conditions—an essential feature for customer-facing services where one-size-fits-all automation often fails. Infofla has also enhanced Selto's ability to process and reuse external data, enabling seamless input of variable information like customer names or addresses. This makes automations more scalable and personalized without increasing human workload.

To support growing enterprise demand, Infofla now provides a robust administrator dashboard and has upgraded Selto's testing environment with enterprise-grade GPUs. This ensures reliable performance during large-scale Proof of Concept trials—especially in industries with high automation complexity, such as finance and insurance. Selto has already been deployed by Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety and top-tier e-commerce platforms. Building on that success, Infofla is currently running PoCs with major players in the financial and insurance sectors. With Selto V2, Infofla is moving beyond the limitations of existing RPA, paving the way for broader adoption of practical, accessible AI agents and positioning itself as a next-generation leader in intelligent automation. About Infofla Infofla is a Seoul-based AI software company revolutionizing workflow automation with its Vision Language Model (VLM) technology. Its proprietary solutions—including ITOMS, VLAgent, and RPACA—combine visual recognition with natural language understanding to deliver human-like adaptability in dynamic digital environments. Infofla is also developing FLAR, a robotics control system for intelligent physical automation. Its technologies are already used by Korean government and enterprise clients, and the company is expanding globally with support from partners like AWS. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ai-automation-platform-learns-like-a-humaninfoflas-selto-v2-now-available-302512985.html SOURCE Infofla

