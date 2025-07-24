[July 24, 2025] New Bloomberg Law Report Highlights Challenges in the Legal Field Tweet

ARLINGTON, Va., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced the availability of its latest report, State of Practice: Uncertain Ground, which provides insight into the evolving legal landscape since President Donald Trump's second term began. The beginning of Trump's second term was marked by a record number of executive orders, including targeting multiple major law firms for representing clients critical of the Trump administration and calling for a halt to all diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have also contributed to the challenging year across the legal landscape. The majority of attorneys indicate their organizations have purchased or invested in AI tools, with about 4 in 10 indicating AI tools have helped with legal research. Among those indicating their law firm is not using generative AI tools, attorneys named data privacy, unreliable/incorrect outputs, security risks, and ethical ssues as their top reasons for not adopting the technologies.



Additional key findings from the report include: 61% of law firm litigators either would work or are currently working on a case that challenges Trump's executive orders or administrative priorities.

34% have seen an increase in clients seeking advice on using AI in employment and workforce issues.

In the past six months, 4 in 10 Labor and Employment attorneys saw an increase in their workloads.

According to in-house and law firm attorneys familiar with language used on company's public websites, the use of the term 'ESG' has dropped substantially from 2024 to 2025. "Our in-depth analysis provides clarity and confidence in navigating fast-moving news and recent developments," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Bloomberg Law is deeply committed to equipping legal professionals with the insights and tools they need to stay ahead and succeed in today's demanding environment."

For more information and to download a copy of the report, visit https://aboutblaw.com/biY4. About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bloomberg-law-report-highlights-challenges-in-the-legal-field-302513273.html SOURCE Bloomberg Industry Group

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]