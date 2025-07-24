TMCnet News
New Bloomberg Law Report Highlights Challenges in the Legal Field
ARLINGTON, Va., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced the availability of its latest report, State of Practice: Uncertain Ground, which provides insight into the evolving legal landscape since President Donald Trump's second term began.
The beginning of Trump's second term was marked by a record number of executive orders, including targeting multiple major law firms for representing clients critical of the Trump administration and calling for a halt to all diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have also contributed to the challenging year across the legal landscape. The majority of attorneys indicate their organizations have purchased or invested in AI tools, with about 4 in 10 indicating AI tools have helped with legal research. Among those indicating their law firm is not using generative AI tools, attorneys named data privacy, unreliable/incorrect outputs, security risks, and ethical ssues as their top reasons for not adopting the technologies.
Additional key findings from the report include:
"Our in-depth analysis provides clarity and confidence in navigating fast-moving news and recent developments," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Bloomberg Law is deeply committed to equipping legal professionals with the insights and tools they need to stay ahead and succeed in today's demanding environment."
For more information and to download a copy of the report, visit https://aboutblaw.com/biY4.
