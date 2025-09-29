TMCnet News
New CAST Highlight update reveals 'good' v. 'bad' technical debt
PARIS and NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Information Officers confronting technical debt now have a new way to prioritize thousands of hours in IT development time, announced CAST, a leader in software mapping and intelligence technology. The company today released the latest version of CAST Highlight, which distinguishes between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ technical debt, helping teams prioritize remediation efforts across all custom applications.
“Each day CIOs face the same question: ‘Which 100 of my 1,000 applications should we focus on?’,” said Greg Rivera, Head of Product at CAST. “Now, within seconds, the answer is clear, ranked, and prioritized. In true CAST Highlight fashion, each issue also comes with data-driven recommendations and quantification of the effort required to resolve it.”
Key capabilities of the new “Portfolio Advisor for Technical Debt” feature include:
“Not all problems are created equally,” continued Rivera. “Many can wait with minimal business impact. The real challenge has been knowing what to prioritize. With this new intelligence in-hand, CIOs can get a centralized view of their technical debt, direct their teams with confidence, and update the board on progress. “
“Good” technical debt is defined as lower importance applications with minimal debt density. “Bad” technical debt arises from business-critical applications with high tech debt density in multiple areas. CAST Highlight generates these insights based on industry-standard best practices for code quality and up-to-date components.
Additional new capabilities in this release include:
The release is available to all CAST Highlight customers.
