New CompTIA Linux+ certification aligns with the fast-changing technology landscape

Downers Grove, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications, announced today it has updated the CompTIA Linux+ certification exam to reflect significant and ongoing changes in the IT landscape. New and expanded content on artificial intelligence, automation, cybersecurity, DevOps, infrastructure as Code (IaC), scalability and systems troubleshooting are key areas of focus in the new exam (V8). This emphasis on modern IT practices makes CompTIA Linux+ a compelling choice for technology professionals seeking to enhance their Linux skills. “The updated exam provides confidence to global employers ensuring professionals who attain the CompTIA Linux+ certification are being measured against a relevant standard, which includes current job skills and technologies,” said Carl Bowman, senior vice president, exam services, CompTIA. Tech professionals who become CompTIA Linux+ certified have the validated knowledge to work in Linux server environments. The new exam covers the skills needed to configure, manage, operate and troubleshoot Linux server environments while using security best practices, scripting, containerization, virtualization and automation. CompTIA Linux+ also establishes a skills foundation for advanced roles such as Linux systems administrator, cloud administrator, DevOps engineer and cybersecurity analyst.



CompTIA Linux+ is vendor neutral, setting it apart from other certifications tied to specific Linux distributions. The exam covers a range of topics, including system management, security, scripting and more. It includes up-to-date content on automation tools (e.g., Ansible, Puppet), containerization (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes) and cloud computing, aligning with current industry trends and demands. This comprehensive approach ensures that certified professionals are well-rounded and versatile. Adding to its credibility and acceptance in both government and enterprise sectors, CompTIA Linux+ is compliant with ANAB ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation, the premier personnel certification accreditation program worldwide. CompTIA Linux+ maps to the systems administrator work role in the DoD Cyber Workforce Framework and the NICE framework.

CompTIA has also introduced new CertMaster learning options for the new exam. CompTIA uses a research-based framework in its learning solutions. This approach delivers instruction in a more effective way, helping learners retain what they’ve learned and apply it to job scenarios and job task requirements. CertMaster’s flexible, self-paced training solutions are designed to fit anyone’s learning style and timeline.

