[July 23, 2025] New CPC Solution Tackles Growing Liquid Cooling Needs for AI Tweet

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC (Colder Products Company) , part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of connection technologies used in liquid cooling of electronics, has developed a new solution to address growing liquid cooling needs in artificial intelligence (AI) computing. Everis® UQD06 Series connectors are designed specifically to handle AI's higher-flow liquid cooling requirements. The product is the latest in CPC's universal quick disconnect (UQD) line, which is purpose-built for hyperscale AI, data center and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. "The substantial heat generated by AI workloads requires new ways to optimize flow in liquid cooling systems," said Patrick Gerst, General Manager of CPC's thermal business unit. "With the UQD06 Series, CPC is building on our long track record of delivering much-needed solutions for efficient cooling. We remain focused on supporting AI's expansion and unique liquid cooling specifications through innovation at scale." While higher flow rates alone can improve cooling, the industry is seeking optimized cooling. "Increased flow often requires higher pumping capabilities, which can affect overall system design and energy efficiency," said Gerst. "Increasing the connector's flow path size is one way to add flow capacity." According to Hyperion Research, about two-thirds of HPC/AI sites have implemented some fom of liquid cooling, with adoption expected to reach nearly 80% in the next 12-18 months. Flow rates within systems have also increased. The new Everis UQD06 quick disconnect brings a 3/8-inch flow path to the UQD family, which also includes 1/8-inch and 1/4-inch sizes. UQD06 connectors, like CPC's full UQD Series, reflect the company's focus on quality, including extensive parts testing, and patented technology for high-flow capacity.



"As a trusted technology partner to leading chip manufacturers and cooling integrators, we provide solutions that help protect mission-critical applications, particularly as AI continues to scale rapidly," says Michael Studer, Vice President of the CPC business unit. For more information about the performance and versatility of CPC's liquid cooling portfolio or any of the other 10,000+ innovative connection solutions CPC offers, visit cpcworldwide.com .

About CPC: CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leading provider of quick disconnect couplings, fittings and connectors for thermal management (liquid cooling of electronics), life sciences, biopharma, industrial and chemical handling markets. During its nearly 50 year-history, CPC has built a portfolio of 10,000-plus connector products. CPC is a business unit of Pump Solutions Group (PSG), an operating company within Dover Corporation. About Dover: Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .?? CPC Contact:

Jana Stender

(612) 564-2053

[email protected] Dover?Media?Contact:

Adrian?Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected] Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cpc-solution-tackles-growing-liquid-cooling-needs-for-ai-302512115.html SOURCE Dover

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]