[July 23, 2025] New Slotozilla Tool Helps Americans Find the Most Affordable Cities to Live Based on Their Income

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With housing costs rising by over 6% nationwide in 2024 and rent prices in major cities exceeding $2,000/month, Americans are feeling the financial squeeze. In response, Slotozilla has launched a groundbreaking interactive analytical tool designed to help users identify where they can afford to live—based on their actual income and lifestyle needs. The new tool, available now at Slotozilla, provides personalized insights on city affordability using real-time economic data, and is already drawing attention for its usability, accuracy, and relevance in today's cost-conscious climate. Understanding the Purpose: Why This Tool Matters In today's economic climate, affordability has become a top concern for millions of Americans. The cost of rent, food, transportation, and other essentials varies drastically from city to city. Until now, most calculators have failed to reflect the personal reality of individuals' income and expenses. The new Slotozilla tool changes that. Purpose

To give people a clear, personalized view of which U.S. cities offer the best value for their income—based on the latest data from 2024 and 2025. What You'll Learn or Do: Discover which cities fit your budget

Compare living costs and average rent by income level

Make informed relocation or budgeting decisions What the Tool Does: Features and Benefits The tool evaluates affordability by factoring in: Your current income

Average monthly rent

City-wide cost-of-living index Users simply enter their income to get: A ranked list of U.S. cities , from most to least affordable

, from most to least affordable Interactive maps and graphs that visualize cost differences

that visualize cost differences Data that reveals where you'll get the most for your money Key Insights You Can Use Slotozilla's analysis of 2024-2025 data reveals some compelling findings: Affordable hotspots for under $50,000/year incomes include: Knoxville, TN

Des Moines, IA

Fort Wayne, IN

High-income havens (over $120,000 /year) where quality of life is worth the price: Denver, CO Seattle, WA Austin, TX

(over /year) where quality of life is worth the price: Hidden gems: Cities like Chattanooga, TN , and Boise, ID , offer strong affordability for middle-income earners working remotely. Most people rely on guesswork or outdated assumptions when deciding where to live. "Our tool uses real, updated economic data to give people clarity—and potentially save them thousands of dollars each year." Designed for Everyone: From Young Professionals to Retirees Whether you're: A college graduate looking to relocate

A family exploring better living conditions

A retiree trying to maximize your savings

A remote worker wanting more value from your paycheck This tool provides real, actionable insight tailored to your situation. And it's not just for planning a move-users can also compare their current city's affordability to others, helping them make better financial decisions without packing a single box. Why This Matters Now With more people working remotely and rethinking where they live, affordability is now a top factor in relocation decisions. Whether you're a recent college grad, a family of four, or a retiree, this tool equips you to: Compare your income against living expenses nationwide

Find budget-friendly cities that still match your lifestyle

Plan a move that makes financial sense in 2025 and beyond Top 5 Most Affordable States (for users at typical income levels)







State Cost of

living(Annual) Avg. Rent (1-

bed/month) Avg.

Salary/Year Food

Cost/year Mississippi $32,336 $1,095 $47,569.60 $3,812 Arkansas $32,979 $1,008 $51,251.20 $3,745 Alabama $33,654 $1,062 $53,393.60 $3,785 Oklahoma $33,966 $1,071 $53,456.00 $3,683 New

Mexico $34,501 $1,264 $57,512.00 $4,531

Try It Today The tool is free to use, mobile-friendly, and updated with the latest U.S. economic data. Visit: https://www.slotozilla.com/most-affordable-places-us Whether you're job hunting, retiring, or just curious, Slotozilla's affordability finder helps you make smart, informed choices about where to call home. Media Contact:

Tim Cline

[email protected]

+1 267 800 0083 Photo(s):

