[July 23, 2025] New Lightcast Report: AI Skills Command 28% Salary Premium as Demand Shifts Beyond Tech Industry

First-of-its-kind analysis reveals specific AI skills employers need most, enabling targeted workforce training strategies across all career areas MOSCOW, Idaho, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightcast, the global leader in labor market intelligence, today released "Beyond the Buzz: Developing the AI Skills Employers Actually Need," a comprehensive analysis revealing that artificial intelligence has fundamentally transformed hiring patterns across the world of work. The report, based on analysis of over 1.3 billion job postings, shows that job postings including AI skills offer 28% higher salaries—nearly $18,000 more per year—than those without such capabilities. More importantly, the research analyzes specific skills based on their growth across job postings, their importance in the workforce, and their exposure to AI. This shows exactly which AI skills create value in which contexts, solving the critical challenge facing educators and workforce development leaders: moving beyond vague "AI literacy" to precise, targeted training that delivers measurable results. "Companies that continue treating AI as a niche technical skill will find themselves competing for talent with organizations that have embedded AI literacy across their entire workforce," said Cole Napper, VP of Research and Insights at Lightcast "Educators who wait and see what impact AI will have will find that they've lost students and funding to other providers who include AI skills across programs—not in place of other skills, but alongside them." The data also challenges coventional assumptions about AI adoption. As of 2024, 51% of job postings requiring AI skills are outside IT and computer science occupations, with explosive 800% growth in generative AI roles across non-tech industries since 2022.



The report introduces Lightcast's AI Adoption Map, which categorizes career areas into four distinct quadrants based on current AI demand and growth rates. Marketing and HR emerge as "AI Hotspots" requiring immediate comprehensive training, while fields like Finance represent "Emerging Frontiers" where early investment creates competitive advantage. Industry-Specific Intelligence

The report provides detailed analysis for five critical career areas: Marketing and PR : 8% of job postings require AI skills, with 50% annual growth and highest demand among SEO specialists.

: 8% of job postings require AI skills, with 50% annual growth and highest demand among SEO specialists. Human Resources : 66% growth rate leading all sectors, with talent acquisition roles driving adoption.

: 66% growth rate leading all sectors, with talent acquisition roles driving adoption. Finance : 40% growth from low baseline creates early-mover advantage, concentrated in quantitative analyst roles.

: 40% growth from low baseline creates early-mover advantage, concentrated in quantitative analyst roles. Science and Research : Established AI integration with high demand for specialized skills.

While the report examines five critical career areas in detail, Lightcast can provide specialized analysis for any organization wanting to understand their specific context and create a future-ready AI strategy for their workforce. Most AI reports focus on macro trends and speculation about future disruption. Lightcast goes beyond the buzz to reveal where AI changes are actually taking effect—by specific skill, by career area, by occupation—giving organizations a precise roadmap for targeted training investments. Beyond the Buzz turns labor market reality into competitive advantage. Download The Report: https://lightcast.io/resources/research/beyond-the-buzz-developing-the-ai-skills-employers-actually-need

