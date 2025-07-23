[July 23, 2025] New Simbe Survey Reveals Retail's Shelf Execution Gap Is Undermining Shopper Trust - But In-Store Automation is Bridging the Gap Tweet

Study finds widespread pricing errors, stockouts, and online order issues across major U.S. grocery chains—widening the shopper trust gap and underscoring the critical role of automated shelf execution in restoring confidence. SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simbe , the global leader in in-store visibility and AI-powered automation, today released findings from a new independent survey of over 1,000 U.S. grocery shoppers. The study uncovers a critical and often overlooked factor shaping retail loyalty: execution at the shelf. While overall satisfaction with grocery retailers remains high, many shoppers hesitate to actively recommend their primary store––pointing to a growing "execution trust gap" fueled by price mismatches, stockouts, and inconsistencies between digital and in-store experiences. However, the survey also points to a powerful solution for retailers: in-store automation is key to restoring shopper trust. Most shoppers who have seen retail robots in action report an improved perception of the store and a higher likelihood of returning, which signals growing consumer confidence and favorability for technology that enhances their shopping experience. "Shoppers loyalty hinges not just on the price on the shelf, but whether it matches at checkou, and if the product is actually in-stock," said Brad Bogolea, CEO and Co-Founder of Simbe. "Operational execution is now one of the strongest signals of a retailer's brand reliability—and a key driver of long-term trust. It's encouraging to see how clearly customers are embracing in-store robotics as part of that improved shopping experience."



Key findings from the survey include: Nearly half (48%) of shoppers have experienced pricing mismatches or promotional errors at checkout, a common point of frustration that silently erodes trust.

1 in 3 shoppers encounter out-of-stocks at least "sometimes," particularly during promotional periods.

Online order issues are widespread: 25% report delays, and 20% cite frequent substitutions or inaccuracies.

Among those who have seen in-store robots, 97% say the technology either improves or maintains their perception of the store. Similarly, 99% say the presence of robots makes them more likely or as likely to shop there again. "These data points tell a larger story: retailers are losing shopper confidence where it matters most––at the shelf," said Caitlin Allen, SVP of Market at Simbe. "In-store automation is emerging as a powerful solution to combat this issue. When executed well, it addresses operational gaps while strengthening shopper perception and reinforcing trust."

The recent State of In-Store Retailing report from Simbe and Coresight Research reinforces this shift. Planned investment in store intelligence technologies is up 151% year-over-year, and 66% of retailers surveyed have already begun implementing these tools. Among them, shelf-digitization technologies—including robotics—saw the largest jump in adoption, underscoring their growing role in improving operational efficiency and building shopper trust. Simbe commissioned the shopper survey through a third-party research firm, Diagnostic Measurement Group, collecting data from a nationally representative sample across ten major U.S. grocery banners. All retailer-specific results remain confidential; public insights reflect aggregate or anonymized trends. The report is part of Simbe's broader mission to help retailers modernize store operations through real-time shelf intelligence, AI, and automation. Simbe's platform powers execution across pricing, inventory, and merchandising—making the in-store experience more reliable for shoppers and more efficient for teams. To learn more or request the report, visit: Simbe's Shopper Loyalty & Spend Survey . Media Contact:

